Collaboration strengthens Interac position as the preferred domestic verification provider for

Canadian businesses, expanding high assurance checks to more businesses at lower cost

TORONTO, May 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Interac Corp. (Interac) today announced a collaboration with Incode Technologies, Inc. – a global leader in identity security and fraud prevention – to add advanced capabilities to Interac Verified™ solutions. The enhancement strengthens the Interac® document verification service with iBeta Level 3-validated liveness and deepfake and injection-attack detection. In addition, Interac will hold exclusive Canadian rights to deliver document verification capabilities using Incode's technology.

As Canada moves towards a digital‑by‑default economy, Interac is focused on making the shift safe and reliable at scale. Building on years of investment in verification by Interac, this agreement brings advanced capabilities to the Canadian market at an accessible price. It provides a cost-efficient path to expand high‑assurance identity checks to more businesses, from digital account openings and onboarding to credit applications and other high-risk transactions. The Incode integration enhances the existing document and liveness capabilities within the Interac document verification service.

"The goal is simple: build trust into digital interactions in Canada," said Fatema Pirone, Head, Verification at Interac. "Enhancements to our document verification service within the Interac Verified suite is designed to deliver higher assurance and faster outcomes in a cost-efficient way, positioning it as a practical option for decision makers and allowing Canadian businesses to approve legitimate customers faster while stopping bad actors earlier."

To deliver these improvements, Interac is integrating new capabilities from Incode into the Interac Verified suite including:

Passive liveness detection : Independently validated to iBeta Level 3 on iOS and Android. Incode is the first to achieve iBeta's highest level of identity security testing with zero errors.

: Independently validated to iBeta Level 3 on iOS and Android. Incode is the first to achieve iBeta's highest level of identity security testing with zero errors. Deepsight : An intelligence orchestration that runs multiple layered detection tests to identify AI‑generated images or video, virtual camera feeds, and signs of device tampering. Used together, these controls help accelerate legitimate user verification while identifying potential impersonation attempts.

: An intelligence orchestration that runs multiple layered detection tests to identify AI‑generated images or video, virtual camera feeds, and signs of device tampering. Used together, these controls help accelerate legitimate user verification while identifying potential impersonation attempts. Fraud network intelligence: Businesses can opt in to receive network‑level risk signals across participating organizations to help inform fraud monitoring and spot emerging patterns earlier.

Used together, these enhancements help organizations move customers through digital onboarding faster while reducing impersonation risk.

"Interac plays a unique role in helping shape trusted digital experiences in Canada, and we're proud to support that mission with technology built for a new generation of identity threats," said Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies. "By combining identity verification with advanced defences against deepfakes, injection attacks and other sophisticated forms of impersonation, this collaboration helps bring stronger assurance to more Canadian businesses without adding unnecessary friction for legitimate users."

Interac brings a system‑level vantage point as a Canadian‑owned and operated network with decades of experience delivering services at national scale. That history, expertise and network intelligence positions Interac to operate domestic verification that reflects how Canadian institutions work together, using privacy‑protective signals to raise confidence without adding friction. The outcome is practical: a safer, more digital ecosystem in Canada built on trusted, familiar experiences.

The introduction of these capabilities will roll out on a phased basis, targeting a Q3 2026 launch date.

About Interac Corp.

Interac empowers Canadians to transact digitally with confidence by providing payment and value exchange services. In helping to develop the future of money movement in Canada, security is at the core of everything we do. We help keep Canadian customers safe and secure when transacting. With nearly 300 financial institutions connected to our network, Canadians choose Interac products over 20 million times a day on average to exchange money. Interac champions workplace culture, community, and corporate citizenship. We are proud to be one of Canada's leading and most trusted financial brands.

About Incode

Incode is a global leader in trust and identity. Incode's state-of-the-art AI platform offers a highly secure and seamless AI-based experience that eliminates fraud and drives growth for businesses. With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with many of the world's largest banks, fintechs, telcos, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Europe and Latin America.

For further information: Interac Corp., [email protected]

Interac is a registered trademark of Interac Corp.

SOURCE Interac Corp.