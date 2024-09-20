Shagi Mural Unveiled at Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal

Vibrant new piece by Anishinabek mural artist Que Rock will welcome visitors to Port and Harbour of Toronto

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - PortsToronto, Ogiima Kwe Sault, Chief Claire Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and artist Que Rock today unveiled Shagi, a new mural at the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal.

Created by Anishinabek artist Que Rock, this mural represents the Clan of the Cranes with its central figure of the Great Blue Heron. Its symbolism and vibrant colours are intended to create a visual healing experience and to welcome visitors to the Port and Harbour of Toronto.

Hellen Siwanowicz, PortsToronto Board of Directors, Chief Claire Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto, Que Rock, Artist, and Sandra Pupatello, Chair, PortsToronto Board of Directors, pose next to Shagi at the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

"This installation at the Port of Toronto Cruise Ship Terminal is more than a piece of art; it is a testament to the commitment we have made to ensure Indigenous representation at key ports of entry," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto. "The statistics on vessels and passengers coming through our port reflect more than just activity; they embody the connections and stories that enrich our city. Complementing Shagi is the Maanjidowin sculpture at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport – a large-scale granite sculpture overlooking the western gap into the Toronto Harbour. With these installations bookending the Toronto Harbour to the east and west, they stand as poignant reminders of the recognition, respect and support shared between each other and what continues to inspire us."

Learn more about the piece and Que Rock's painting process here.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $28 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

About Que Rock

Quentin Commanda, known as "Que Rock" is a Nipissing First Nation-born artist. Quentin began his artistic journey when his mentors encouraged him to pursue his passion for painting. He soon developed a mature graffiti art style in which he utilizes traditional Indigenous styles and techniques to create striking images of animals and nature. Through his art Quentin showcases his ancestors' teachings while creating new spaces for people to come and enjoy art. Quentin has worked with several community-led organizations, painting murals all across Toronto.

