TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Port of Toronto has once again confirmed its critical role in the regional economy, posting another strong year in marine imports and cruise ship activity. In 2024, the Port handled more than two million metric tonnes of cargo and welcomed 34 cruise ships, bringing nearly 18,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal. These figures highlight the Port's continued significance as a key contributor to tourism, trade, and construction in Ontario's largest city and most populous region.

By the Numbers

In 2024, the Port of Toronto handled more than two million metric tonnes of cargo and welcomed 34 cruise ships, bringing nearly 18,000 visitors to its Cruise Ship Terminal. (CNW Group/PortsToronto)

173 cargo ships delivered 2,056,924 million metric tonnes of goods to the Port of Toronto in 2024, including: 591,265 metric tonnes of sugar from Central and South America to support Toronto's food and beverage industry; 500,868 metric tonnes of salt, much of which is used for Toronto's roads during the winter months; 840,570 metric tonnes of cement (a six per cent increase over 2023); 58,904 metric tonnes of aggregate; and, 64,586 metric tonnes of steel products, including coil, pipe, and rebar, which transited through the Port to construction sites throughout the Greater Toronto Area .

delivered of goods to the Port of in 2024, including: The two million metric tonnes of cargo delivered to the Port by ship last year took approximately 51,000, 40-tonne trucks off Toronto's congested roads and highways.

off congested roads and highways. $463.5 million in economic activity generated by marine cargo at the Port in 2022 1 .

in economic activity generated by marine cargo at the Port in 2022 . $79.1 million in taxes generated by cargo and vessel activity at the Port in 2022 2 .

in taxes generated by cargo and vessel activity at the Port in 2022 . 673 jobs directly generated by marine cargo and vessel activity at the Port of Toronto 3 .

jobs directly generated by marine cargo and vessel activity at the Port of . 18,000 passengers welcomed to Toronto on 34 cruise ships in 2024.

welcomed to on in 2024. USD $200 million in economic value expected to be generated by cruising in the Great Lakes in 2024 4 .

in economic value expected to be generated by cruising in the Great Lakes in 2024 . $2 billion film industry thriving in Toronto .

The Port of Toronto is part of an environmentally sustainable, marine transportation corridor that stretches through the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Seaway, facilitating the movement of goods and people through one of North America's busiest regions. Further to its substantial economic impact, the Port helped alleviate road congestion in the Toronto region, with the two million metric tonnes of cargo delivered to Toronto in 2024 taking approximately 51,000 40-tonne trucks off the city's roads and highways.

The Port of Toronto's operations generate more than $460 million in economic activity for Ontario, demonstrating its vital role in sustaining the region's growth and prosperity. From the cement that supports Toronto's booming construction industry – one of the busiest in North America – to the sugar that sweetens the morning coffee of millions, the Port remains a reliable and sustainable trade gateway that imports the goods necessary for the city to thrive.

The Port of Toronto welcomed 34 cruise ships and nearly 18,000 passengers in 2024. Toronto is a popular urban destination for Great Lakes cruising, and as a turnaround port with easy access to air, rail and road transportation, often hosts arriving or departing cruise passengers for several days as they enjoy all the city has to offer. Cruise the Great Lakes, an initiative led by the Conference of Great Lakes Governors and Premiers, expects cruising in the Great Lakes to generate an economic value of over $200 million USD to the region's Ports and communities in 2024. Looking ahead, the year 2025 will usher in another strong cruise ship season, with 48 ships expected to call between April and October, bringing more than 20,000 passengers to Toronto.

Quotes:

"As we continue to navigate global trade and tourism trends, the Port of Toronto remains a resilient and essential hub for Ontario's economy," said RJ Steenstra, President and CEO, PortsToronto. "We are making key investments, including the rehabilitation of the Ship Channel Lift Bridge, to ensure the continued movement of goods and people. This modernization has the potential to increase cargo tonnage, support heavy component shipments, and boost cruise ship passenger volumes, while also enhancing the efficiency of our terminal and warehouse facilities. By reducing congestion and supporting local industries, we reaffirm our commitment to sustainability and the prosperity of the Greater Toronto Area."

"As we look to 2025, the Port of Toronto is poised for another strong year, with the return of Victory Cruise Lines to the Great Lakes and a busy cruise season ahead," said Captain Satinder Singh, Vice President, Marine, PortsToronto. "We're expecting 48 ships between April and October, bringing over 20,000 passengers to experience all that Toronto has to offer. Beyond cruise activity, we remain committed to maintaining stable, consistent imports that support key sectors across the Greater Toronto Area and making upgrades that will ensure we continue to lead in environmentally sustainable marine transport while contributing to the region's economic growth."

About the Port of Toronto

Since 1793, the Port of Toronto has served as Toronto's gateway to the St. Lawrence Seaway and to marine Ports around the world. Serving primarily as a bulk cargo destination, the Port boasts a unique location minutes from Toronto's downtown and moves goods from countries as far away as Germany, South Korea, China, Brazil, Australia, South America and the United States. In addition to managing the movement of ships through the harbour, PortsToronto is the owner and operator of Marine Terminals 51, 52 and the Cruise Ship Terminal within the Port of Toronto.

The Port of Toronto is one of Canada's inland Ports and is situated on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario. Located minutes from Toronto's downtown core, the Port provides a seamless network of cost-effective intermodal links to road, rail and air transportation, serving as a unique and crucial piece of economic infrastructure. Marine cargo arriving and managed at the Port of Toronto generated $460 million in economic activity and 1,989 jobs in Ontario in 2022. Port also welcomes cruise ships and passengers from around the globe through the Cruise Ship Terminal.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomes more than two million passengers each year; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and the marine Port of Toronto that includes businesses in a variety of sectors including marine shipping, cargo services, media production and passenger cruises. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $28 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a board with representation from all three levels of government.

