SGS Strengthens Industrial Operational Technology Services with the Acquisition of Streamline Control

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., May 2, 2025 /CNW/ -SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Streamline Control, a prominent North American provider of industrial control systems and operational technology services. Streamline Control supports organizations across the renewable energy, utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 2011, Streamline Control brings to SGS a proven track record of successfully delivering modern control systems that drive digital transformation, leveraging the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and other best-in-class technologies. This acquisition strengthens SGS's capabilities across North America and expands its offering to both existing clients and new prospects in industrial markets.

"Many of our North American clients depend on industrial control systems for the continuity of their operations. These systems are essential to ensuring the availability and performance of their products and services," said Patrick Beck, Head of Industrial Services at SGS North America. "From IIoT-enabled sensors that monitor pipeline integrity in real time, to systems that track and optimize energy use across distributed utility networks, organizations are increasingly relying on accurate, real-time data. With the acquisition of Streamline Control, we're excited to offer fully integrated digital solutions—whether building from the ground up or enhancing existing systems—to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver clearer data for better decision-making."

This acquisition supports SGS's Strategy 27 by reinforcing its position as a leader in digital capabilities and next-generation technologies. Industrial organizations are accelerating investments in digital transformation to maintain competitiveness and grow market share. Streamline Control's services include SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system integration and modernization. When paired with IIoT, SCADA becomes a powerful platform for advanced data management, industrial analytics, and cybersecurity—enabling industrial operations to connect, optimize, and protect their environments.

As part of the acquisition, 45 skilled professionals from Streamline Control will join SGS's regional team in North America.

"This is an exciting new chapter for us," said Jeremiah Hannley, CEO of Streamline Control. "Becoming part of SGS provides access to greater resources, global reach, and the opportunity to scale our impact. Most importantly, the core of who we are remains unchanged—our exceptional team, our dedication to our clients, and our passion for delivering excellence."

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

SOURCE SGS

For media inquiries, please contact: Fulvio Martinez, Head of Marketing and Communications, North America, e: [email protected], t: +1 281-714-6765