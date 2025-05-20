SGS Announces ISO 17025 Accreditation of Canadian Pharmaceutical Lab Now Offering Extractables and Leachables Testing

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, has gained ISO 17025 accreditation to now offer extractables and leachables (E&L) testing through its Mississauga laboratory. This facility specializes in delivering biologics, chemistry and microbiological testing to pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers across North America, while also being in close proximity to Toronto, Ontario, where just over half of Canada's pharmaceutical companies are located. The availability of this service in Canada will increase SGS's E&L testing capacity for North American clients. In addition to the Mississauga Center of Excellence, SGS's U.S.-based laboratory in Fairfield New Jersey offers E&L testing services.

"The demand for extractables and leachables testing is on the rise to validate drug safety in both new drug discovery and novel drug development processes," said Joseph Bower, Head of Health Science for SGS in North America. "We are pleased to achieve ISO 17025 accreditation of our Mississauga Center of Excellence since it reflects the high standards we uphold in our laboratory operations and reinforces our position as a trusted service provider to the pharma industry." ISO 17025 is an internationally recognized benchmark that demonstrates lab competence when it comes to quality management, documentation, and equipment management. The accreditation also aligns with SGS's Strategy 27, which sets ambitious growth targets to respond to megatrends impacting the testing, inspection and certification sector, particularly market demands for greater quality assurance.

SGS's Mississauga-based laboratory provides contract testing services for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device segments. Although many SGS labs in North America and worldwide are ISO 17025 accredited, together with E&L testing services, this accreditation strengthens the quality-control at every level. The facility is Health Canada and FDA registered, as well as GMP certified. It also carries the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 (design and manufacture of medical devices) accreditations.

With 20 laboratories across 11 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, SGS represents the broadest, wholly owned, global network of contract analytical laboratories. As such, it is well positioned to deliver harmonized solutions to large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, while also being able to service smaller manufacturers with bundled or stand-alone testing services. The company also provides Phase I-IV clinical trial management, and services encompassing data management and statistics such as PK/PD modeling and simulation, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory consultancy services.

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

SOURCE SGS

For media inquiries, please contact: Fulvio Martinez, Head of Marketing and Communications, North America, e: [email protected], t: +1 281-714-6765