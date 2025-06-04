SGS Acquires H2Safety to Optimize Emergency Management and Operational Safety for North American Industrial Sectors

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company announces the acquisition of H 2 Safety Services Inc. (H 2 Safety), a North American market leader in emergency response management, Health Safety and Environment (HSE), training and emergency software services. Founded in 2004, H 2 Safety serves a wide range of industrial sectors including oil and gas, mining, transportation, utilities, renewables and government. With a unique focus on public consultation and regulatory compliance, H 2 Safety also excels in Indigenous relations and government relations. "Our approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure, communities, employees and natural environments is rooted in building authentic relationships and addressing community concerns transparently," said James Harasen, CEO and Chairman of H 2 Safety. "We are excited about joining SGS to expand our emergency management footprint while also leveraging SGS's proven expertise in delivering comprehensive HSE solutions across various industries."

H 2 Safety's H2CommandCentre® platform is a robust emergency management application that empowers organizations with rapid and holistic incident management response capabilities. It activates emergency response teams including GIS and ICS experts, delivers rapid notifications, offers real-time check-ins, uses real-time maps to identify hazard zones while also generating lists of critical residents and stakeholders. With over 15,000 users, the platform is supporting organizations with achieving their operational safety objectives and business continuity, while also protecting people and the environment.

"Operational integrity is at the core of SGS's corporate culture, since our customers entrust us with their quality assurance and operational fluidity needs in a wide range of industrial environments. Whether it's delivering inspections to monitor the integrity of oil pipelines or deterring wildlife from landing in hazardous substances, HSE is at the core of what we do. We also have a strong HSE record within our own operations, so we really walk the talk when it comes to protecting assets, employees and the environment," said Patrick Beck, Head of Industrial Services at SGS in North America.

H 2 Safety contributes to achieving SGS's Strategy 27, which includes responding to megatrends driving growth in the TIC industry. One of these megatrends is innovation in digital capabilities and new technologies. Organizations in the industrial sector are investing more in digital transformation solutions to remain competitive and to increase market share. An end-to-end emergency management platform serves as a powerful digital tool to strengthen digital transformation when it comes to operational safety and compliance. Another megatrend driving growth in the TIC industry is ESG regulation and societal expectations. Optimizing HSE and emergency management, with a focus on Indigenous and community relations, positively contributes to achieving corporate environmental and social development objectives. With this acquisition, SGS is also building towards achieving the company's objective of doubling North American sales between 2023 to 2027.

