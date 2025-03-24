SGS Announces ISO17025 Accreditation for North American Lab that Specializes in In-Vivo and In-Vitro Handwash Testing

PHOENIX, Ariz., March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company, has gained ISO 17025 accreditation for its Phoenix, Arizona laboratory that specializes in in-vivo and in-vitro testing for qualitative and quantitative analysis of cosmetics, handwashes, hand sanitizers and other handwashing agents. This testing and analysis is carried out to determine anti-microbial effectiveness, specifically efficacy against viruses and bacteria. Although many SGS labs in North America and worldwide are ISO 17025 accredited, this marks the first such accreditation for an SGS U.S.-based lab with a core focus on handwash testing.

"We are very excited about achieving compliance with ISO 17025 since this is arguably the most important standard to adhere to for a microbial testing lab," said Tia Walton, Director of Quality for Cosmetics and Personal Care at SGS. "ISO 17025 is an internationally recognized benchmark that demonstrates lab competence when it comes to quality management, documentation, and equipment management. With the ever-increasing market demand for antibacterial products and handwashes, we are looking forward to strengthening the assurance we provide to our existing clients and new organizations in the hygiene industry."

The in-vivo efficacy testing method carries out testing on live subjects, in this case, on human hands, while the in-vitro method carries out testing using a test tube or lab dish. Regulations require that these testing methods be carried out as primary evidence to substantiate claims of product safety and effectiveness. For example, when it comes to hand sanitizers and soaps, the FDA requires that both in-vivo and in-vitro testing be carried out before a product can be brought to market. To substantiate hand hygiene claims, SGS uses the ASTM 1174, ASTM 2755, USP 61, and USP 62 methods. "This lab accreditation also aligns with SGS's Strategy 27, which sets ambitious growth targets in North America. We are responding to megatrends in the TIC industry, particularly the market demand for greater quality assurance," said Walton.

SGS offers over 40 years of research and testing experience in servicing manufacturers and retailers in the cosmetics, hygiene, and personal care industries. Its quality assurance services support these industries in bringing many products to store shelves including cosmetics, household products, and disinfectants. SGS is equipped to assist organizations of all sizes with bundled or stand-alone testing solutions, while also providing guidance to achieve regulatory compliance within a landscape of evolving industry regulations and standards.

View the full range of SGS services for the cosmetics and personal care industry: SGS_Cosmetics and Personal Care Testing & Services

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.

Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.

SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

