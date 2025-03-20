SGS Achieves ISO 45001:2018 ANAB Accreditation in North America

BLOOMFIELD, NJ, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection, and certification company has achieved accreditation by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health & Safety Management Systems. This accreditation enables SGS to deliver independent, third-party assessments to businesses seeking certification to ISO 45001, an international standard that creates a framework for organizations to manage and mitigate health and safety risks in the workplace.

"Accreditation by ANAB bolsters our certification portfolio and is important for our North American clients as it will facilitate integration with other SGS ANAB-accredited standards, such as ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. SGS will maintain its UKAS and SAS accreditation for ISO 45001, enabling clients to receive an accredited certification wherever it is required," said Angela Garner, Vice President, Industrial and Mobility, SGS North America. "Delivering the ISO 45001 certification also aligns with SGS's Strategy 27 , which sets ambitious growth targets in North America. We are responding to megatrends in the TIC industry, particularly the demand across industries for greater health and safety standardization and assurance."

With its emphasis on health and safety in the workplace, ISO 45001 boosts an organization's reputation and retention. The standard is unique as it requires active worker participation beyond internal audits. It includes a specific clause, 5.4, Consultation and Participation of Workers, ensuring workers are involved in health and safety decisions and that there is a mechanism in place for feedback. It also aims to protect visitors to a business from accidents and illness.

Certification to this standard by an accreditation body, like SGS, ensures that an organization's management system is effective and in line with the requirements of the ISO 45001 standard and its associated best practices. ISO 45001-certified businesses achieve conformance to a single international benchmark, which is also beneficial for organizations with global trading partners or clients. "Organizations in every industry need to ensure that their offices, labs, or field sites are safe places for workers. We look forward to supporting organizations across North America in achieving a certification that demonstrates this commitment," commented Garner.

With over 145 years of established history and experience in delivering testing, inspection and certification services, SGS supports both public and private sector organizations with their regulatory compliance and quality assurance needs. Its services span many sectors including natural resources, consumer products, cosmetics and hygiene, pharmaceutical, food and agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and transportation. In fact, SGS holds the largest number of national accreditations globally to support customers in meeting their compliance needs and challenges.

The ISO certification series aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, supporting SGS's position as a leader in delivering sustainability solutions. It also supports SGS's IMPACT NOW for sustainability portfolio of services which are designed to address ever-changing market demands and the urgent needs of the planet. "With the ISO 45001 certification aligning to six of the 17 UN SDGs and supporting SGS's IMPACT NOW for sustainability services, we also look forward to helping clients strengthen their sustainability practices in the workplace," concluded Garner.

