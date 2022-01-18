Canada's Top 10 Highest Loss Years on Record (loss and adjusted expenses in 2020 dollars)

Rank Year Total loss

($ billion) Notable severe weather event 1 2016 5.403 Fort McMurray, Alberta, fire 2 2013 3.511 Alberta floods; Greater Toronto Area floods 3 1998 2.562 Quebec ice storm 4 2020 2.297 Fort McMurray, Alberta, flood; Calgary hailstorm 5 2018 2.176 Multiple events: Ontario and Quebec rainstorms and windstorms 6 2021 2.011 Calgary hailstorm; British Columbia floods 7 2011 1.787 Slave Lake, Alberta, fire and windstorm 8 2012 1.495 Calgary rainstorm 9 2019 1.416 Multiple events 10 2005 1.335 Ontario rainstorm

Sources 1983–2007: IBC, PCS Canada, Swiss Re, Deloitte. 2008–2021: CatIQ.

"Canada must now prioritize climate defence. A National Adaptation Strategy, currently under development, must propose measurable and concrete actions to protect Canadians by 2030. The 2022 Federal Budget should allocate robust funding to implement this Strategy if we are to protect Canadians from the flood, wildfire, heat, wind, and hail events already growing in frequency and severity," said Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC).

"Climate change is real, and the fatalities, emotional turmoil, and financial consequences we've recently witnessed must be a call to action – we must adapt now. Achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is a foundational step to limit our future risks from climate change, but we need funded measures implemented immediately to protect us from the worsening severe weather that is already happening. Canada's national climate plan will remain incomplete until such measures are identified and implemented.

"In today's world of extreme weather events, the new normal for yearly insured catastrophic losses in Canada has become $2 billion, most of it due to water-related damage. Compare this to the period between 1983 and 2008, when Canadian insurers averaged only $422 million a year in severe weather-related losses."

The insurance industry has been advocating for action on flooding for years. IBC's advocacy on its National Action Plan on Flooding resulted in the federal government establishing the Task Force on Flood Insurance and Relocation in late 2020. The Task Force commenced its work in January 2021 and is scheduled to submit its final report by spring 2022.

IBC is also a member of the national coalition Climate Proof Canada, which is advocating for adaptation as part of the national climate plan. The insurance industry has dedicated funding for, and supported the development of, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction and the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation. In the absence of reliable flood maps, the industry also funded Canada's first national flood model. In addition, IBC is engaging with senior Government of Canada officials about rebalancing disaster assistance and insurance to improve consumer outcomes.

