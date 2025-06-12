GTA Residents Sound Alarm: Nearly 80% Call Auto Theft a Crisis

2024 auto theft claims data shows slight improvement over 2023, but most GTA residents fear their vehicle will be stolen

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - New data from Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) confirms Ontario remains in the midst of an auto theft crisis, with the number of insurance claims up 165% since 2017 and the costs to service those claims up a staggering 538%. Even more troubling is how residents of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) – where the vast majority of vehicles are stolen – view the auto theft crisis. According to a new Pollara Strategic Insights poll commissioned by IBC, 63% of GTA residents live in fear of their vehicle being stolen and more than half (56%) reporting that the crisis is affecting their community.

Auto Theft Claims in Ontario (CNW Group/Insurance Bureau of Canada)

"We still have a long way to go to effectively curb auto theft in the province," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Ontario and Atlantic, IBC. "The Ontario and federal government's efforts to tackle auto theft are both commendable and were reflected in the decline in claims costs in 2024. But the crisis persists and requires continued leadership and focus."

Over the past eight years, auto theft has disrupted thousands of lives and families across Ontario and placed an unprecedented strain on law enforcement, court resources and insurance costs. According to the recent auto theft survey commissioned by IBC, the emotional toll this crisis is having on residents is alarming:

76% believe Ontario is facing an auto theft crisis.

is facing an auto theft crisis. 63% of GTA residents are concerned that a vehicle they own, co-own or lease might be stolen in the future.

Younger Ontarians express more concern; 75% of those aged 18–34 and 67% of those aged 35–54 are worried about their vehicle being stolen, compared to 52% of those aged 55+.

56% say the crisis is affecting their own community.

Auto theft in Ontario

Insurance Claims and Costs for Auto Theft, 2017 to 2024



Claims Count Total Cost 2017 7,693 $113,627,636 2018 9,470 $165,474,435 2019 10,426 $211,783,676 2020 10,547 $242,929,120 2021 13,632 $406,390,578 2022 20,497 $760,035,984 2023 25,805 $1,036,937,925 2024 20,418 $724,598,945

IBC analysis based on industry data from GISA systems.

"Ontario's insurers have taken steps to address the crisis and we look forward to supporting the federal government's recently announced Strong Borders Act as it follows through with its recent commitments to add 1,000 new Canada Border Services Agency officers to manage additional border scanners, drones and new canine teams for Canada's land borders, ports and railyards," added Dean. "Last week's announcement will help to close a gap in the transportation network and prevent stolen vehicles from leaving Canada. We need a whole-of-society approach coordinated through continued federal government leadership and a commitment from all stakeholders to put an end to auto theft."

About the Pollara survey

Pollara Strategic Insights conducted the online survey from April 23 to April 29, 2025, among N=1,126 adult (18+) GTA residents. The data set has been weighted by age, gender and region to ensure it accurately represents the demographic and geographic distribution of this population. As a guideline, a probability sample of N=1,126 carries a margin of error of ±2.9% 19 times out of 20. Sub-samples carry higher margins of error.

