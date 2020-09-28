Severance agreement shows Northern Pulp commitment to NS forestry workers

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is relieved that members of Unifor Local 440 at Northern Pulp are finally going to receive the severance they are owed.

"Unifor's priority has always been to ensure good jobs remain in the community. Payment of this severance helps the workforce remain in Pictou County to restart the mill," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "These workers have been put through an enormously stressful few years. Now, our focus must be on solidifying the forestry sector in Nova Scotia through a responsible restart of Northern Pulp."

The Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the agreement on Friday which will allow Northern Pulp parent company Paper Excellence Canada to loan funds to the Nova Scotia mill currently going through CCAA creditor protection.

"We've fought long and hard for these members and continue to believe in the mill's importance in Nova Scotia and the possibility for Northern Pulp to move forward as an environmentally-sound operator with a new legacy as a good community partner," said Linda MacNeil, Unifor Atlantic Regional Director. "The forestry sector supports communities across Canada and continues to be a vital part of the national economy. Nova Scotia can benefit from a modernized mill that supports its neighbours, and respects both the environment and First Nations."

