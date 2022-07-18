The seven Atlantic winners are:

Louis LeBlanc of AL-Pack Enterprises, one of Atlantic Canada's largest privately-owned and operated packaging companies.

of AL-Pack Enterprises, one of largest privately-owned and operated packaging companies. Olivia Giffen and Riley Giffen of Coldstream Clear Distillery, a sprits company with a vision to share celebrations and social experiences more broadly.

and of Coldstream Clear Distillery, a sprits company with a vision to share celebrations and social experiences more broadly. Alex MacLean of East Coast Lifestyle, a high-quality apparel company sharing pride in its Atlantic roots.

of East Coast Lifestyle, a high-quality apparel company sharing pride in its Atlantic roots. Dr. Chris Burns of NOVONIX, a battery materials and technology company shaping the future of electric vehicles and grid energy storage.

of NOVONIX, a battery materials and technology company shaping the future of electric vehicles and grid energy storage. Paul Antle of Pluto Investments Inc., a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes ship repair, environmental technology, medical technology and aquaculture.

of Pluto Investments Inc., a diverse portfolio of businesses that includes ship repair, environmental technology, medical technology and aquaculture. Mitch Hollohan of Site 20/20, a company that's innovating the construction industry with its smart traffic control technology.

of Site 20/20, a company that's innovating the construction industry with its smart traffic control technology. Brendan Brothers , Jamie King and Raymond Pretty of Verafin, a company using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help institutions stay ahead of regulatory change and financial crime.

"It's inspiring to see how entrepreneurship is thriving here in the Atlantic region as these leaders challenge existing business models, markets and processes," says Gina Kinsman, Entrepreneur Of The Year Atlantic Program Co-Director. "This year's winners have proven they're unstoppable as they boldly forge new paths and set an example for others to follow."

The Atlantic winners will move forward to compete against peers from the Pacific, Prairies, Ontario and Québec regions at the national awards celebration in November 2022, where 10 national winners will be named, including Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2022. The overall Canadian winner will then go on to compete with national winners from across the globe for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year in June 2023.

More information

Follow @EYCanada, #EOYCanada and #EOYAtlantic on Twitter for the latest program updates. Visit www.ey.com/ca/eoy for more program details.

The 2022 Atlantic independent judging panel comprises Wadih Fares, President and CEO, WM Fares Group; Shakara Joseph, President and CEO, Junior Achievement (JA) Nova Scotia; Laurie MacKeigan, President, Backman Vidcom; and David Savoie, Chair of the Board, Acadian Construction.

This year's national sponsor is TSX Inc.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/eoy

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP.

SOURCE EY (Ernst & Young)

For further information: Victoria McQueen, [email protected], +1 416 943 3141