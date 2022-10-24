SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTION REGARDING CAREPARTNERS CYBERATTACK

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - A privacy breach class action brought against CarePartners has been certified as part of a settlement of the claim. The Ontario Superior Court has approved an amount of up to $3,444,000 in settlement of the action.

The class action relates to a cyber-attack that targeted CarePartners' computer systems in or around June 11, 2018. The class action alleges that the personal information of patients and staff was inappropriately accessed as a result of the cyber-attack. Some of the information was removed and ultimately produced to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation by the hackers in an attempt to extort a ransom from CarePartners. The personal information that was accessed by the hackers may include detailed medical records, financial information, employment records, and personal contact information, among other things.

At the time of the cyber-attack, CarePartners was the custodian of records relating to approximately 237,000 patients and had over 4,500 employees and contractors.

Under the terms of the settlement, any patient or non-unionized employee whose personal health information, or personal information was produced to the CBC may make a claim for compensation. The amount of compensation to which the class member will be entitled will depend on the number of affected persons.

More information about this class action and the terms of the settlement are available at www.carepartnersclassaction.ca or https://www.hshlawyers.com/expertise/mass-tort-class-action­litigation/carepartners-class-action-lawsuit. The representative plaintiffs, Arthur Redublo and Donna Moher are represented by the Toronto law firms of Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP, Waddell Phillips PC, and Schneider Law Firm.

For further information: Paul Miller, Partner - Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP, 416-646-3901, [email protected]