Law Firms with Aviation Litigation Expertise Comment on Delta Tragedy

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 17, 2025, Delta Air Lines flight 4819 crashed while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Flight 4819 was operated by Endeavor Air on behalf of Delta, on a scheduled route from Minneapolis to Toronto. While landing, the aircraft overturned and caught fire. Reports indicate 18 passengers were transported to hospital with serious injuries. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The law firms of Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP and CFM Lawyers LLP understand the profound impact and lasting damage such traumatic events can have on victims and their families. Working together on major aviation cases, we have a proven track record of handling complex litigation, including representing families in the high-profile Ukrainian International Airlines PS752 tragedy.

Our experienced legal team combines the skills and resources of two law firms. Post this

Our experienced legal team combines the skills and resources of two law firms. We are dedicated to providing attentive, compassionate support and pursuing justice for passengers and family members affected by aviation accidents.

If you or a loved one has been affected by this recent incident or any other aviation-related accident, we are here to help. Contact us today for a free consultation to discuss your legal rights and options.

SOURCE Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP

For general media inquiries or to arrange an interview with CFM or HSH counsel, contact Jamie Thornback at [email protected] or Paul Miller at [email protected].