Gougeon Family Speaks Out Following Dominican Resort Deaths

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Within 24 hours of arriving at a vacation resort in the Dominican Republic during the Christmas holidays in December, 2023, all four members of the Gougeon family were fighting for their lives in hospital. Tragically, April and Oliver did not make it. Today, after a year of private grieving, Stephen, April's husband, is coming forward to speak about this traumatic incident in hopes that no other family will ever have to endure what they have been through. Together with his surviving son and April's parents and siblings, a civil lawsuit has been filed arising out of their deaths.

Like so many Canadians, April and Stephen Gougeon purchased an all-inclusive vacation package to escape over the holidays. The Gougeons planned a one-week stay at Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham Resort. After eating at the buffet, all four family members became ill. The family made repeated requests for medical assistance that went unanswered. By the time the family arrived at the local hospital, it was too late. April and Oliver passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital. Stephen and Wesley received treatment for two days before being released. A Coroner's Report conducted in the Domincan Republic concluded that April and Oliver died from secondary causes related to food poisoning.

"Flying back home without April and Oliver sitting beside as they had done just days earlier is indescribable." Stephen says. "We planned this trip so our family could get some rest and relaxation. The thought that something like this could happen was the furthest thing from our minds."

Stephen says he and his wife booked the trip with well-known companies, Air Transat and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, because they thought they would have high health and safety standards. The allegations in the Claim include poor sanitary conditions in food preparation areas, the absence of timely onsite medical evaluation and treatment, and the poor training of staff to identify and deal with emergencies. This combination of errors created the conditions necessary for this tragedy to unfold.

"We called asking for help," Stephen recalls. "They did not take our call seriously, did not follow up on our request for medical help, and did not check in on us. When they finally responded after our further plea, there appeared to be confusion about how to handle the situation. These delays cost precious time that could have been used to treat our illness. And in the end, it cost my wife and my son their lives."

Meghan Hull Jacquin, a personal injury lawyer at Howie, Sacks & Henry LLP who is representing the family members affected by this tragedy, says the extent of negligence in this case is shocking.

"The Gougeon family was failed on so many levels. Tens of thousands of Canadians purchase these all-inclusive packages each year thinking a resort vacation is safe. The Gougeons are taking action against the companies whose negligence allowed this to happen, not only to get answers and realize a sense of justice for themselves, but to shine light on these events, effect change in the failed processes and procedures and ideally protect other vacationers from having to experience anything similar."

"We would give anything to have April and Oliver back with us," Stephen says. "We know that can't happen. But if we are able to compel these companies to answer to their failings, maybe we will save other families from knowing the pain we felt and still feel every day."

On behalf of members of the Gougeon family, Ms Hull Jacquin has filed a Statement of Claim in the Toronto Superior Court naming Wyndham Hotel Canada II. Inc., Air Transat Holidays A.T. Inc., Transat Tours Canada Inc.,Viva Dominicus Beach by Wyndham, and Clinica Canela, the on-site medical clinic, as Defendants.

