MONTREAL, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On May 20, 2025, the Superior Court of Québec approved the settlement of a class action lawsuit commenced against Audi Canada Inc. ("Audi") bearing Superior Court of Quebec Court File No.: 500-06 001152-210.

The lawsuit alleged that Audi is liable for a data incident which may have compromised the personal information belonging to its clients and/or potential clients (the "Data Incident"). Audi denies any wrongdoing, and none of the allegations of the lawsuit have been proven.

The Class Members are the Quebec residents whose personal Information held by Audi was compromised in a data breach which occurred on or before March 10, 2021, or who received an email or letter from Audi dated on or about June 11, 2021, informing them of such data breach.

Audi has agreed to provide a fund of CAD $240,000 to settle the lawsuit. Class members who have suffered damages, losses, costs and/or unreimbursed expenses caused by the Data Incident would be eligible for the reimbursement of such damages up to a maximum of CAD $5,000. Class members who do not have documentation or proof of out-of-pocket damages and who submit a claim would be entitled to up to a maximum of CAD $200 to indemnify them for lost time or other damages suffered. If the total amount of valid claims by Settlement Class Members exceeds the total amount allocated for either the Documented Claims or the Undocumented Claims, the individual payments to Settlement Class Members may be reduced on a pro rata basis (proportionally).

The period for submitting a claim begins on July 28, 2025, and runs until October 27, 2025, at 11:59 PM EST.

This is only a summary. For more detailed information on how to make a claim and to view the Settlement Agreement, Court-approved notices, Judgments and other documents, please visit the Settlement Website at: https://AudiPrivacySettlementQC.ca/.

