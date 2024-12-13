MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - By judgment rendered on December 3, 2024, the Superior Court of Quebec approved the Dollarama national class action settlement (Superior Court of Quebec, no. 500-06-001243-233). Canadians that are part of the following class may now be entitled to compensation under certain conditions:

"All persons who purchased a product subject to an Environmental Handling Fee ("EHF") from Dollarama in Quebec between December 11, 2019 and July 4, 2023, or elsewhere in Canada between April 29, 2021 and July 4, 2023."

Recall that the proposed class action was initially filed against Dollarama (and other Defendants) on May 29, 2023, regarding the prices advertised and charged for products subject to Environmental Handling Fees ("EHFs") sold in Canada (for example: batteries, electronic products, lightbulbs or toys with batteries). The Plaintiff essentially alleged, among other things, that Dollarama did not properly advertise (display) the price of products subject to EHFs it offered for sale and that it charged a total price or EHFs higher than displayed for these products or allowed by law.

Dollarama has agreed to pay a total amount of $2,643,718.75 (the "Settlement Amount") to be used to notably compensate Approved Claimants in the form of Interac E-Transfers, to a maximum of $10.00 each, depending on the total number of Approved Claimants. Each Approved Claimant can only get one Interac E-Transfer regardless of the number of products subject to Ecofees they purchased from Dollarama during the Class Period. If the total number of Approved Claimants results in Interac E-Transfers worth less than $3.00 each, no Interac E-Transfers will be made and the Distribution Fund will be paid to charities approved by the Court. In addition to paying the Settlement Amount, Dollarama has voluntarily implemented business practice changes, detailed in the Settlement Agreement, regarding how it displays the price of its products subject to Ecofees.

For more information on the details of the Dollarama National Settlement, and to submit a claim to the Claims Administrator, Concilia Services Inc., before February 14, 2025, please visit the Settlement Website: www.dollaramaehfsettlement.com.

For any assistance completing the Claim Form, contact the Claims Administrator:

Concilia Services Inc.

5900 Andover Avenue, Suite 1

Montreal, Quebec, H4T 1H5

1-888-440-1005 (toll free)

[email protected]

The law firm representing the Plaintiff and the Class Members is the following:

LPC Avocats

Mtre Joey Zukran / Mtre Lea Bruyere

276 Saint-Jacques Street, Suite 801

Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 1N3

514.379.1572

[email protected] / [email protected]

