SETTLEMENT APPROVED IN MANITOBA DEVELOPMENTAL CENTRE CLASS ACTION

WINNIPEG, MB, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - A settlement has been approved in a class action lawsuit against the Government of Manitoba ("Manitoba"), on behalf of former residents of the Manitoba Developmental Centre ("MDC") in Portage la Prairie.

The settlement provides a $17 million fund for financial compensation to Class Members who allege they suffered certain harms, as well as the funding of several reconciliation initiatives. On May 25, 2023, the Court approved the settlement as fair, reasonable, and in the best interests of the Class.

Class Members are now able to submit a claim for compensation for certain harms they allege they suffered while living at MDC. The potential amount of money to be paid to a Class Member whose claim is accepted will likely range between $3,000 and $85,000.

All Claim Forms must be submitted by June 27, 2024. Claims will be assessed by an independent Administrator, in a paper-based claims process. Class Members will be able to claim compensation without ever having to go to Court.

Class Members can also participate in certain reconciliation initiatives offered by the settlement, including receiving a copy of an apology from Manitoba, and attending at the MDC grounds to participate in a guided tour after the closure of MDC on one of two dates to be determined, with certain costs reimbursable. Other reconciliation initiatives include the creation of an endowment fund through the Winnipeg Foundation for educational programming and inclusion initiatives for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Manitoba, in addition to training for people and agencies providing support for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Further reconciliation initiatives include agreed upon funds for audiovisual productions documenting Class Members' stories.

The "Class" in this class action includes everyone who resided at MDC between July 1, 1951 and May 29, 2020, and who was alive as of October 31, 2016, and who has not opted out of the class action.

For more information about making a claim, please visit MDCclassactionsettlement.ca or contact the Claims Administrator at 1-844-306-0263, or by email to [email protected].

The lawyers who are representing the Class Members are Koskie Minsky LLP. You may also contact Koskie Minsky LLP by email at [email protected], or by calling the toll-free number 1-800-286-2266.

For further information: Media Contacts: David Rosenfeld, 416-595-2700, [email protected]; Government of Manitoba Communications and Engagement, [email protected]