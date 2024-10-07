TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Federal Court of Canada approved a Canada-wide settlement that resolves a proposed class action alleging price fixing and related conduct, on behalf of persons in Canada who purchased farmed Atlantic salmon and products containing Atlantic salmon. The settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability, wrongdoing or fault by any party.

The Defendants agreed to pay $5.25M for the benefit of the Settlement Class Members. The net settlement funds available to be distributed to qualifying Settlement Class Members are approximately net CAD $2.5 million.

Recognizing that not all Settlement Class Members are eligible to submit a claim, a cy pres distribution has been made to Food Banks Canada.

The remaining net settlement funds will be shared pro rata among eligible claimants. Under the protocol approved by the Court, only persons who purchased a minimum of $1 million of farmed Atlantic Salmon between April 10, 2013 and February 20, 2019 will be able to make a claim for compensation. Where available, Settlement Class Members can rely on the purchase information provided by Defendants pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreement.

Claims for settlement benefits must be filed online at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/salmon/ on or before the Claims Deadline of February 7, 2025.

For further information (media contacts): Ontario - Linda J. Visser, Siskinds LLP, (519) 660-7700, James Sayce, Koskie Minsky LLP, (416) 542-6298, Jean-Marc Leclerc, Sotos LLP, (416) 977-6857; Quebec - Caroline Perrault, Siskinds Desmeules (418) 694-2009.