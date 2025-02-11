TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky LLP is pleased to announce that senior litigator Robert Drake has joined the firm as part of the ongoing expansion of its commercial litigation practice.

Robert brings a wealth of experience with extensive trial and appellate work, focusing on complex commercial litigation, as well as restructuring and insolvency matters. Known for his strategic, solution-oriented approach, he is dedicated to delivering results for clients navigating high-stakes disputes and financial challenges.

Koskie Minsky LLP Expands Its Commercial Litigation Practice with the Addition of Senior Litigator Robert Drake (CNW Group/Koskie Minsky LLP)

"Robert's keen ability to identify key issues and craft effective strategies makes him a formidable advocate in the courtroom and an excellent addition to Koskie Minsky," said Jeffrey Long, Managing Partner. "His decisive guidance during critical moments and commitment to resolving even the most challenging cases will undoubtedly enhance our service capabilities."

Throughout his career, Robert has consistently earned the trust of clients by focusing on long-term, practical outcomes and efficiently solving problems. His appointment underscores Koskie Minsky's commitment to providing exceptional legal services and innovative solutions in today's complex commercial litigation landscape.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For more information about Robert Drake and Koskie Minsky's commercial litigation practice, please contact: Kelli Wight, Chief Operating Officer, 416.595.2145, [email protected]; Jeffrey Long, Managing Partner, 416.595.2125, [email protected]