Now entering its second year, the Canadian creator program is welcoming new applicants

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - After the overwhelming response and success of Sephora Squad Canada, today, the retailer announced the program's highly anticipated second year. Sephora Canada is calling on authentic, passionate voices who embody belonging and represent diverse beauty communities across the country.

Sephora Squad Canada Is Back, Seeking the Next Wave of Creators Shaping Beauty Culture. (CNW Group/Sephora)

Applications will open on January 19, offering ten Canadian creators from across the country the opportunity to shape the next Sephora Squad. Each member of the Squad will contribute a distinct point of view, creative approach, and connection to their audience, collectively reflecting the diversity, individuality, and values that define Sephora Canada. The new Sephora Squad roster will be unveiled in Spring 2026.

During the partnership, selected members will gain access to content opportunities, brand collaborations, mentorship, and networking events, along with exposure to some of the most sought-after beauty brands, founders, and products in the industry.

"The response to our first year of Sephora Squad Canada reinforced what we've always known – Canada is home to an incredibly talented and diverse creator community," says Allison Litzinger, SVP, Marketing at Sephora Canada. "As we build on that momentum, we're continuing to invest in creators whose voices embody our values and our belief that everyone belongs in beauty. This next chapter is about deepening impact, nurturing connection, and continuing to grow alongside and celebrate the incredible communities that our creators represent."

Sephora Squad Canada invites beauty lovers from all backgrounds to apply, welcoming creators who share their passion for beauty through authentic storytelling and meaningful connection across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. While beauty content experience is required, creators with intersecting interests in areas such as lifestyle, fashion, and wellness are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Canada to be eligible. For more information about Sephora Squad Canada and the application process, please visit https://www.sephorasquad.ca and follow @sephoracanada on Instagram.

