Sephora's Colour iQ Shade Matching Technology Inspires New Immersive Installation

Sephora Illumination powered by Colour iQ is free for all visitors and will run from May 25th to June 1, 2023, from 11am - 7pm at 100 Bloor St West in Toronto, across the street from Sephora's Bloor Street store. Featuring four 12-foot-tall digital screens, the installation invites visitors to animate each shade particle through music and movement, becoming an individual driver of the artwork and creating their own unique visual experience. Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover their own unique shade on-site with the help of Sephora Beauty Advisors.

"By harnessing the power of our innovative Colour iQ technology, this installation showcases the incredible spectrum of beauty that exists in Canada, and we hope it empowers our clients to feel confident and proud of their individuality," says Allison Litzinger, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Sephora Canada. "This campaign reinforces Sephora as an inclusive beauty retailer and supports our efforts in continuing to make diversity a cornerstone of Sephora Canada's commitment to our loyal beauty community."

Sephora's free in-store Colour iQ shade matching service features proprietary AI technology that accounts for depth, undertone, and saturation to make it easier for Canadians to find the right beauty products that most closely match their individual shade. With the help of the Colour iQ tool, Sephora Beauty Advisors can provide personalized beauty recommendations of products including all foundation formulations, tinted moisturizers and concealers that can be shopped in-store and online.

Sephora continues to build a beauty community where diversity is core to its value system, where self-expression is honored, and where everyone belongs. In tandem with Sephora Illumination powered by Colour iQ and as part of its mission to build a more inclusive beauty community, Sephora Canada will donate $140,000 to various organizations within its Beauty Insider Charity Rewards program, representative of the 140,000 beautiful shades reflected in the installation.

Sephora Illumination powered by Colour iQ is an extension of a new national campaign beginning May 22. In addition to television, the campaign will span across social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube and through out-of-home advertisements in key markets.

For more information about Sephora Illumination, powered by Colour iQ please visit https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/happening/stores/toronto-bloor-street and follow @sephoracanada and #SephoraIllumination on Instagram.

To learn more about Sephora Canada's ongoing Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging journey, visit https://www.inside-sephora.com/en/canada/diversity-equity-inclusion

About Sephora Americas:

Since its debut in North America more than 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 340 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 600 stores across the Americas, including over 100 stores across Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey. For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

