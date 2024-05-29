Sephora Canada unveils Beauty at The Bentway

For Sephora's 20th anniversary, the retailer is giving back by revitalizing a key piece of Toronto's iconic urban environment to create more community outdoor space inspired by Clean and Planet Aware at Sephora

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Sephora Canada is taking purposeful action today with the hope of a more beautiful tomorrow with the announcement of Beauty at The Bentway – a revitalized space that transforms a raw, undeveloped portion of The Bentway into something beautiful.

Opening June 6th and running into 2025, Beauty at The Bentway is inspired by Clean and Planet Aware at Sephora and is intended as a space for community to come together and make more mindful choices—from how they move to the beauty products they use.

Visitors to the large-scale installation and community space can experience stunning art by local artist Avril Wu, connect with friends at a communal table, or park their bike and take a breath while they explore Toronto. To celebrate the launch of Beauty at The Bentway, Sephora Canada is collaborating with local businesses including Good Space and Studio Mooi, to host free Classes for Community inspired by the principles of Clean and Planet Aware at Sephora. Visitors can also discover new Clean and Planet Aware at Sephora favourites with multiple days of free sampling throughout the summer. The long-term installation and activations are all in honour of the retailer's commitment to making strides in the beauty industry and for community.

"Sephora's beauty experience is deeply rooted in community. To celebrate and drive awareness of Sephora's Clean and Planet Aware commitments, we were inspired to create something beautiful at The Bentway to foster a sense of belonging and to bring to life our commitment to doing good for people, the planet and the beauty industry," says Allison Litzinger, SVP, Marketing, Sephora Canada.

"What we've heard from local residents time and time again is that they're looking for more open-air places to meet up with friends, to "work-from-outdoors", and to enjoy the rhythm of the city," says David Carey, Co-Executive Director of The Bentway. "We're so thrilled to partner with Sephora in continuing our work to unlock new public spaces for Toronto – and we know that through its run into 2025, Beauty at The Bentway will really deliver for our community."

As an industry leader, Sephora is inspiring a more responsible world of beauty with its Clean and Planet Aware product offerings. Sephora has set in place a series of high standards to guide the retailer forward, offering an always-growing selection of inspiring beauty from brands like Briogeo, Ellis Brooklyn, Tower 28 and Youth To The People. Clean at Sephora is Sephora's commitment to offering effective products without certain ingredients, such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and mineral oils. Planet Aware at Sephora brands have met Sephora's specific criteria for ingredient sourcing and formulation, packaging, environmental commitments, and consumer transparency. Clean & Planet Aware at Sephora introduces brands that have met both sets of criteria.

Sephora has continuously advanced its standards over the years, effectively raising the bar for change in the industry. In April 2024, Sephora evolved its Clean at Sephora and Planet Aware at Sephora programs globally to harmonize the way it communicates on formulations and environmental commitments across its 35 markets worldwide. Backed by its newly minted seals, clients can explore the wide-ranging products across all beauty categories that qualify under Clean at Sephora and Planet Aware at Sephora in-store or online at sephora.ca .

The Bentway is located at 250 Fort York Blvd, under the Gardiner Expressway just west of Bathurst Street. To learn more about Beauty at the Bentway visit @sephoracanada on Instagram, and sign up for Sephora Canada's free Kundalini-inspired class with Good Space here , and free Kintsugi Class with Studio Mooi here .

About Sephora:

Sephora is the world's leading global prestige beauty retail brand. With 52 000 passionate employees operating in 34 markets, Sephora connects customers and beauty brands within the world's most trusted and dynamic beauty community. We serve a highly engaged community of hundreds of millions of beauty followers across our global omnichannel network of more than 3 000 stores and iconic flagships, and our e-commerce and digital platforms, offering personalized and immersive seamless experiences across every touchpoint. With our curation of close to 500 brands and our own label, Sephora Collection, we offer the most unique and diverse range of prestige beauty products, tailored to our customers' needs from fragrance to make-up, haircare, skincare and beyond, as we constantly reimagine the world of prestige beauty. Since our inception in 1969 in Limoges, France, and as part of the LVMH Group since 1997, we have been disrupting the prestige beauty retail industry. Today, we continue to break with convention to drive our mission to expand the way the world sees beauty and empower the extraordinary in each of us.

About The Bentway:

The Bentway works "to ignite the urban imagination", using the city as site, subject, and canvas. Anchored under Toronto's Gardiner Expressway and guiding its complex future, The Bentway is a growing public space, and much more. The Bentway is a new type of civic organization: a not-for-profit, powered by vital partnerships with the City of Toronto, residents, supporters, artists, city-builders, and dreamers. The Bentway is a catalyst rooted in experimentation, leading a creative movement to re-imagine the opportunities of urban spaces.

Phase 1 of The Bentway opened under-the-Gardiner in 2018 and is already a vital public space, backyard park, cultural platform, connector for the western Waterfront corridor and a demonstration of what is possible.

Now, the work continues to grow. To find out how, visit thebentway.ca for and follow on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

