Sephora Canada builds on fragrance offering with the exclusive launch of Henry Rose, bringing genderless fine fragrances to Canadians

TORONTO, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Henry Rose, the genderless fine fragrance brand founded by Michelle Pfeiffer has officially landed in Canada. Launching exclusively at all Sephora stores nationwide and online, Henry Rose is the retailer's newest clean fragrance offering. The launch is an exciting milestone for the retailer and brand, marking the first time Canadians will have the chance to discover the brand's assortment of fully transparent fine fragrances.

Michelle Pfeiffer's collection of fragrances is now available to shop at Sephora Canada stores nationwide and on Sephora.ca. (CNW Group/Sephora)

Henry Rose sets a new precedent in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients, empowering customers to make informed choices. In partnering with Henry Rose, Sephora Canada is continuing its commitment to bringing the best in clean beauty to consumers who value ingredient transparency and safety.

"It's no secret that 2024 is poised to be the year of niche fragrance, with consumers looking for new, innovative, and unexpected brands and products to build their fragrance wardrobe," says Jane Nugent, SVP, Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "Henry Rose delivers, from its thoughtful ingredients, to its unique, genderless scents, wrapped in luxury. We were inspired by Michelle's vision and passion for fragrance and know Henry Rose will resonate with our scent obsessed Sephora Canada clients."

"We have always been intentional about the brand's plans for expansion, and I am thrilled to be launching in Canada exclusively with Sephora. After launching with Sephora in the US last year and expanding to over 500 stores stateside this month, our partnership with Sephora Canada is a natural evolution as we aim to reach a growing audience of mindful consumers."

Henry Rose was created based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety and environmental standards set forth by two industry-leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Ceritfied™.

Canadians are now able to shop Henry Rose on Sephora.ca, the Sephora App and in all Sephora Canada locations across the country. For more information about the arrival of Henry Rose at Sephora Canada, please visit sephora.ca

About Sephora Canada

Since its debut in Canada in 2004, Sephora Canada has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in [number] stores in Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.

Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new brand platform, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

About Henry Rose :

Henry Rose operates on the belief that ingredient transparency is essential, and was founded to set a new precedent in fine fragrance by disclosing 100% of its ingredients. Henry Rose creates complex and evocative genderless scent experiences based on the strictest and most comprehensive health, safety and environmental standards set forth by two industry-leading non-profit organizations, the Environmental Working Group (EWG) and Cradle to Cradle (C2C) Products Innovation Institute. It is the first and only fine fragrance to receive both distinctions of EWG Verified® and Cradle to Cradle Certified™.

