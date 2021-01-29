Seniors overwhelmingly want to receive health care support at home during COVID-19

OCSA's 2021 pre-budget submission offers cost-effective solutions to make that happen

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) and the home and community care service providers we represent know that in an increasingly overstretched health system, our sector remains a safe and cost-effective place to treat people. Close to 8,000 Ontarians could have been kept at home, safer from COVID-19, with the right supports in place; a possible health system savings of almost $238 million. Our pre-budget submission highlights the fact that vulnerable Ontarians want and need to receive care at home and in their communities and that a strategic investment of $595 million could allow our sector to relieve pressure from the rest of the health system.

Currently, around 38,000 people are on a waitlist for long-term care; a list that only keeps growing at a rapid rate due to Ontario's ageing population. Costly and unnecessary long-term care can be avoided when the home and community care sector is funded appropriately. However, the sector's solutions face a serious issue; frontline care workers are in short supply and lower compensation threatens to make an already precarious situation even worse. Closing the current wage gap is key to ensuring that people can be supported properly and move through the health care system efficiently.

As stated in our Pre-Budget Submission released today, OCSA believes that the government should invest $595 million in three priority areas by:

Taking a home first approach as the primary priority of the health system by investing $350 million in home and community care organizations and services. Achieving wage and job condition parity for staff across health sectors by infusing $235 million into the salaries of key front-line staff. Ensuring the sector plays a main role in the province's digital care strategy by doubling this year's sector investment to $10 million in digital and virtual care.

"Vulnerable Ontarians deserve to live safely in their homes and communities, just like everyone else," said Deborah Simon, CEO of OCSA. "Living at home and in one's community is also the most-desirable and least-expensive place to receive care. The home and community care sector can help keep people safe when funded appropriately. However, investments for frontline workers, like PSWs and nurses, need to be prioritized in order to relieve pressure on long-term care homes and free up much-needed resources."

For more information, please see our pre-budget submission here. Follow #safeathome2021 on social media.

About OCSA

The Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) represents close to 230 not-for-profit organizations that provide home care and community support services to over one million Ontarians. Our members help seniors and people with disabilities live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. These proactive and cost-effective services improve quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. They are the key to a sustainable health care system for Ontario. For more information, visit www.ocsa.on.ca or @OCSATweets.

SOURCE Ontario Community Support Association

For further information: Interviews are available with Deborah Simon, CEO, OCSA. For more information please contact: Michele Vantrepote, Communications Manager, Ontario Community Support Association, 416-256-3010 x 242, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ocsa.on.ca

