Ontarians Want More Investment in Home and Community Care, New Poll Finds

Voter support strongly linked to party policies on Home and Community Care

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A new public opinion survey reveals that Ontarians almost universally support increased investment in home and community care, reinforcing the urgent need for provincial candidates to prioritize these services in the upcoming Ontario election.

The survey, completed by Probe Research/JS Insights for the Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA), found that 97% of respondents believe it is very important or important for the Ontario government to continue investing in home and community care to help seniors and people with disabilities live independently. Additionally, a strong majority indicated that a candidate's commitment to strengthening these services will influence their vote.

"Home and Community Care is essential for all Ontarians," said Deborah Simon, CEO at OCSA. "Whether it's supporting an aging parent, assisting a loved one recovering from surgery, or caring for a child with complex needs, these services impact everyone. The message from voters is clear: Ontarians want a health system that prioritizes home and community care, and they will cast their ballots accordingly. With an aging population and rising healthcare demands, people expect their government to support cost-effective, patient-centered care that allows individuals to remain in their homes and communities."

Key findings from the survey include:

Almost 100% of Ontarians (97%) say it is very important for the government to continue investing in home and community care.

2 in 3 voters say a party's stance on home and community care will strongly or somewhat influence their vote.

88% of respondents believe that increasing funding for home and community care will reduce the number of people using hospitals and long-term care homes.

Almost 9 in 10 Ontarians (88%) believe the government should increase wages for home and community care workers to match those in hospitals.

The results show strong support for OCSA's two key election campaign pledges – expanding services and closing the wage gap. As part of this campaign, OCSA urges Ontarians to ask candidates about their commitment to home and community care and to support policies that strengthen these essential services. The campaign, outlined at www.ocsa.on.ca/ontario-election-2025, emphasizes that everyone needs home and community care and that investing in the sector is a cost-effective way to support the province's most vulnerable populations while reducing pressure on hospitals and long-term care facilities.

"With the election a few days away, we call on all candidates to recognize the public's overwhelming support for home and community care and commit to concrete action," added Deborah Simon. "Ontarians will vote for home and community care, and they expect leadership that will deliver the care where people want it most – at home and in their community."

For more information, visit www.ocsa.on.ca or contact:

About OCSA

The Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) champions a strong, sustainable home and community care sector in Ontario. The association represents over 220 not-for-profit organizations that deliver high-quality services that help seniors, people with disabilities, and those with complex care needs remain independent in their homes and communities. These proactive and cost-effective services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. For more information visit www.ocsa.on.ca or @OCSATweets

