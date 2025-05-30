Lori Holloway Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Community Support Association

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Holloway as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective June 30, 2025.

A recognized leader in Ontario's health and community care sectors, Holloway brings over 20 years of experience driving system change, championing equitable access to care, and strengthening community-based services. Her appointment marks a full-circle moment—returning to OCSA after previously serving as Chief of Operations over a decade ago.

Holloway's extensive leadership portfolio includes roles as CEO of Bellwoods Centres for Community Living, National Director of Health and Wellness at the Canadian Red Cross, and Interim CEO of CANES Community Care. She is known for her collaborative leadership style and proven ability to lead organizations through complexity while keeping people and purpose at the centre.

"Lori is a values-driven leader with deep roots in our sector," says Steve Sherrer, Chair of the OCSA Board of Directors. "At a time when demand for home and community care is growing and the policy landscape is shifting, her strategic insight and operational expertise will be invaluable in advancing OCSA's mission. We're thrilled to welcome her back to the sector and this exciting role with the organization."

Holloway takes over from outgoing CEO, Deborah Simon. "We extend our deepest gratitude to Deborah for her tireless dedication and lasting contributions," says Sherrer. "Thanks to her leadership, OCSA is well positioned to navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead."

This leadership transition comes at an important time as OCSA calls for more support for the sector through its Everyone Needs Home and Community Care campaign. Through the campaign, all Ontarians are encouraged to visit www.everyoneneedscare.ca to learn more and to connect to their MPPs for better funding, visibility, and support for home and community care.

About OCSA

The Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) champions a strong, sustainable home and community care sector in Ontario. The association represents over 220 not-for-profit organizations deliver high-quality services that help seniors, people with disabilities, and those with complex care needs remain independent in their homes and communities. These proactive and cost-effective services prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. For more information visit www.ocsa.on.ca or @OCSATweets

