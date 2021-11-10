Senior management team takes over ownership of Quebec-based multinational pharmaceutical group Duchesnay

The group of companies includes: Duchesnay, based in Canada, and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases to Canadian and American patients; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, with a focus on orphan drugs. The group also includes a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility, adjoining the head office in Blainville, Quebec.

"It is a great honour and privilege to take the helm of these pharmaceutical companies and to work alongside our dynamic leadership team of co-owners to drive the businesses to continued success in the future," said Éric Gervais. "We look forward to continuing to bring to market innovative and affordable medications that will make a difference in patients' lives in North America and abroad."

The new ownership and senior management team is committed to maintaining the company's long-held values and vision, as well as its tradition of excellence, innovation, integrity, and collaboration. It is dedicated to corporate social responsibility as well as continuing the successful development of the rich pipeline of promising new treatments in important therapeutic areas and expects to drive significant future growth.

The transaction to transfer ownership was made possible with the participation and assistance of BDC, the Business Development Bank of Canada. "As the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs, BDC is very pleased to be supporting this transformation at Duchesnay that will help propel the company to a new level of success," said Mark Ohannessian, Director, Growth & Transition Capital, BDC.



"We are impressed with the new owners' vision for the future and the growth potential that Duchesnay presents. We wish them much success in this new chapter," added Krystel Durocher, Director, Corporate Financing, at BDC in Montreal.

About Duchesnay, Medunik and Analog Pharma

The multinational Duchesnay with its affiliated companies is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The group consists of five pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S., and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, specializing in authorized generics and orphan drugs. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, Duchesnay can export its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

Duchesnay and Medunik, through their proprietary research and development, and through partnerships, offer innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology as well as for rare diseases. The group of companies recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit duchesnay.com, medunik.com and analogpharma.com.

About BDC

BDC is the bank for Canadian entrepreneurs. It provides access to financing, as well as advisory services to help Canadian businesses grow and succeed. Its investment arm, BDC Capital, offers a wide range of risk capital solutions. For more than 75 years, BDC's only purpose has been to support entrepreneurs in all industries and at all stages of growth. For more information and to consult more than 1,000 free tools, articles, and entrepreneurs' stories, visit bdc.ca.

