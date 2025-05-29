A joint study by Duchesnay and PeriPharm exposes critical gaps in access to innovative women's health products in Canada

The research reveals the challenges of introducing innovative medications in women's health in Canada

BLAINVILLE, QC, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Duchesnay, member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, in collaboration with PeriPharm, is proud to announce the results of a landmark study exploring the accessibility of innovative women's health products in Canada. The research exposes systemic gaps and significant barriers that prevent Canadian women from accessing the innovative therapies they need.

A joint study by Duchesnay and PeriPharm (CNW Group/Duchesnay inc.)

The study found that of the 45 women's health products approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from January 1, 2003, to December 31, 2023, only 24 (53%) had received regulatory approval by Health Canada as of July 2024 and only 13 of these products are currently reimbursed publicly.1

"These findings highlight a clear need to address inequities in how women's health is assessed, valued and prioritized," said Dany Hallé, Vice president, Commercial Affairs, DPG. "Striving to shape women's health ecosystem in Canada, we, at Duchesnay, believe that Canadian women deserve to have timely access to healthcare innovations."

Another important issue highlighted by researchers is the delays Canadian women face when it comes to approval and reimbursement processes for women's health therapies. Compared to the general access timeline for medications in Canada, the process for obtaining public coverage listing for women's health medications takes one year longer and can even exceed three years.

The study suggests that the current evidence-based Health Technology Assessment (HTA) framework may not fully capture the added value of innovative drugs in women's health, potentially contributing to delays or barriers in reimbursement and market access.

"This is a call to action," said Catherine Beauchemin, Ph.D., partner at PeriPharm. "This initiative marks an important first step toward improving access to innovations in women's health. To advance women's health outcomes in Canada, we must start by understanding their needs and preferences."

This study will serve as a benchmark and lay the groundwork for the development of a position paper co-written by leading experts in the domain addressing the challenges women ultimately face in the assessment of innovative medicines in Canada. This white paper would be hopefully available by year end.



1 In comparison, based on data between 2016 and 2020, 67% of all new active substance approval by FDA and/or EMA have been submitted to Health Canada.

