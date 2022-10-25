Senior Crown Attorneys, Society of United Professionals Announce Shared Services Agreement

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Association of Senior Crown Attorneys (OASCA) and the Society of United Professionals ("Society") announced that they have reached a shared services agreement that will see the two organizations work together to advance the interests of 70 Senior Crown Attorneys across Ontario. This agreement will allow OASCA members to access Society resources and expertise, including workplace representation, member organizing and mobilization, and support for OASCA governance, communication and external relations activities.

"The Society is committed to bringing union representation to more professionals and we see this partnership with Senior Crown Attorneys as an extension of that commitment," said Society President Michelle Johnston. "As the union of choice for professionally regulated employees in Ontario, the Society also sees this partnership as an opportunity to deepen our advocacy for access to justice."

Over the course of the 18-month agreement, the Society will help OASCA build their organizational capacity and work towards formalizing OASCA's relationship with their members' employer.

"Senior Crown Attorneys are thrilled with the possibilities ahead," said OASCA President Michael Cantlon. "Our members voted 98% in favour of authorizing us to enter into this agreement and I am confident that we will all see the benefit of working with the Society to advance our workplace interests."

The Ontario Association of Senior Crown Attorneys represents more than 70 Crown Attorneys and Deputy Crown Attorneys that lead the prosecution service throughout Ontario. The association seeks to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of its members and to promote a fair and effective criminal justice system.

The Society of United Professionals is a growing union of more than 8,500 professionals across Ontario, including 400 legal professionals. The Society also represents engineers, scientists, supervisors, as well as professionals of many other stripes, in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. The union was founded in 1944 by Ontario Hydro engineers seeking fair working conditions and a democratic workplace.

