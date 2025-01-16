Self-Employed and Retired Canadians Share Significant Concerns About Accessing Health Coverage and Care

There are approximately 2.7 million self-employed individuals in Canada. According to a GreenShield survey, 65% of self-employed respondents consider being their own boss one of the greatest benefits of this career path, with 61% citing the flexibility of their workload and schedule as a key advantage. However, more than 33% express concerns about health care, citing inadequate coverage and potential costs as significant worries since becoming self-employed.

Canadian retirees surveyed shared similar concerns. While 64% value the relief from work-related stress and 63% value the freedom to manage their own schedule as key benefits of retirement, nearly half find the aging process challenging, with health concerns being the primary factor. Although 78% report having more time to focus on their health during retirement, more than 50% say that navigating and securing health coverage and care remains costly and complicated.

"These findings paint a picture of self-employment and retirement as major life milestones that can be both exhilarating and challenging as individuals navigate new financial and lifestyle realities," says JP Girard, Executive Vice President, Head of GreenShield Insurance. "As the number of self-employed and retired Canadians continues to grow, it is essential for Canadians to have convenient access to health coverage and care that truly supports their needs."

Key Findings for Self-Employed Canadians

52% of self-employed individuals currently have a health care benefits plan, either individually or through a spouse

86% say mental health support is important – yet roughly 66% of those without coverage report they currently can't afford it

Self-employment presents challenges such as irregular income, with 51% experiencing significant stress and anxiety, 33% facing burnout, and 25% dealing with isolation

53% say the process of looking for and applying for health coverage is complicated or confusing

43% are concerned about having access to health care to address concerns as they get older

39% are concerned about accessing health care to address potential health issues that may arise

Key Findings for Retirees

63% of retirees are concerned about access to health care to address concerns as they age

54% are concerned about accessing health care to address potential health issues that may arise

60% of retirees value comprehensive benefits coverage

76% say mental health support is important – yet only 21% report being able to afford it

25% say they sometimes forego health-care services to save money

Coverage and care, all in one place

GreenShield is more than just a benefits provider—it is reimagining health care to address the evolving needs of Canadians. As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield integrates insurance, benefits administration, and claims payment with health services such as mental health support, telemedicine, pharmacy care, and chronic disease management. Through its integrated platform, GreenShield+, the organization has developed a first-of-its-kind solution, giving Canadians timely access to the quality care they need, with effortless processing and payment of benefits claims.

GreenShield's new campaign, Aging Doesn't Have to Be Rough, features TV, social media, and YouTube commercials, and highlights how the company empowers Canadians to take control of their health through seamless integration of coverage and care.

"Canadians deserve the peace of mind and support to thrive at every stage of life," says Mandy Mail, GreenShield's Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing, Communications, and GreenShield Cares. "Our campaign is all about enabling Canadians with a health and benefits experience designed around their needs. With a satirical approach that is both compelling and relatable, the campaign showcases the benefits of our uniquely integrated model, that allows users to easily check benefits coverage, connect with health care providers, and manage claims, all in one easy-to-use platform."

Coverage and care, built around all Canadians

Founded in 1957 as a purpose-driven non-profit, GreenShield is committed to advancing health equity. Through its Creating Shared Value model, GreenShield aligns social impact with business growth to address Canadians' unmet health needs and improve health outcomes, driving meaningful change for a healthier future, and becoming an even stronger force for good. Learn more about GreenShield's impact.

Find the full survey report here.

About the survey

This online survey was conducted by Discover by Navigator, on behalf of GreenShield, between December 5-16, 2024. Its respondents include 400 self-employed Canadians and 400 Canadian retirees/pre-retirees (those who plan to retire in the next five years). A completely random survey with this sample size (n=800) would yield a margin of error of +/-4.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, offering insurance, administering benefits and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise, we don't have shareholders, which allows us to prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on essential medicines, mental health, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All. GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World list.

GreenShield means, collectively, Green Shield Association and Green Shield Holdings Inc., which houses insurance, health, adjudication, and benefits administration businesses, including Green Shield Canada Insurance, Green Shield Health Inc., Green Shield Adjudication Inc., and Green Shield Administration Inc. Green Shield Holdings Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the non-profit Green Shield Association.

SOURCE GreenShield Holdings Inc.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sarah Mortimer, Communications Manager, [email protected], 647-221-9037