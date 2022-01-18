Select Real Canadian Superstore and Fortinos pharmacies increase access to pediatric vaccines

Select locations to host vaccine clinics for children aged 5-11

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - In an effort to prepare students to return to in-person learning, Loblaw pharmacies are doing what they can to make access to COVID-19 vaccinations easier for children. Pharmacies at select Real Canadian Superstore and Fortinos locations will host vaccine clinics for children ages 5-11 from 4pm-9pm on both Thursday Jan 20th and Friday Jan 21st, where first and second dose pediatric Pfizer vaccines will be available.

"For the past two years pharmacists have played an important role, supporting public health priorities in the fight against COVID. Right now, it's more important than ever that children get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their classmates, and their teachers," said Ashesh Desai, Executive Vice President, Pharmacy and Healthcare, Loblaw Companies Limited. "These clinics will make appointments more accessible and convenient for those who need them to help keep our schools safe."

The following Ontario pharmacies are participating in the pediatric vaccine clinic by appointment only. Those interested in booking an appointment are asked to contact their local store at the direct pharmacy phone number below.

Real Canadian Superstore - 30 Kingston Rd. W., Ajax (905) 683-5573

(905) 683-5573 Real Canadian Superstore - 1385 Harmony Rd. N, Oshawa (905) 433-9503

(905) 433-9503 Real Canadian Superstore - 481 Gibb St., Oshawa (905) 743-0049

(905) 743-0049 Real Canadian Superstore - 4270 Innes Rd., Ottawa (613) 824-5448

(613) 824-5448 Real Canadian Superstore - 825 Oxford St. E., London (519) 434-5411

(519) 434-5411 Real Canadian Superstore - Ridley Market , 411 Louth St., St. Catharines (905) 984-4159

, 411 Louth St., (905) 984-4159 No Frills – 6085 Creditview, Mississauga (905) 858-1866

(905) 858-1866 Fortinos – 2025 Guelph Line, Burlington (905) 336-1112

(905) 336-1112 Fortinos – 50 Dundurn street, Hamilton (905) 529-9135

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

