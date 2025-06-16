TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is driving innovation in skills development to help move the country forward through a $7.6 million investment funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills program in 35 new projects to ensure Canada has a strong workforce for a resilient economy.

With rapid economic shifts and the need for modernization of skills training, the FSC will invest in bold new ideas, scaling up proven solutions, and sharing insights across sectors and regions — so that Canada has people with the right skills, in the right places, at the right time.

"This is Canada's moment to lead," says Noel Baldwin, FSC's Executive Director. "We see the challenges ahead – technological disruption, demographic shifts, global uncertainty – and we invest in workers and employers to build long-term, evidence-based solutions that will safeguard our future workforce. That's where FSC brings unique value."

The new projects include both early-stage innovations and ready-to-launch programs that tackle today's most urgent skills challenges. They explore new ways to equip workers with green skills, strengthen digital and soft skills, support transitions to in-demand jobs, and help employers train and retain resilient teams.

All funded projects align with the focus areas the Centre believes will support Canada's prosperity.

“A strong Canada relies on a skilled workforce. To build the fastest growing economy in the G7, Canadians need skills training solutions that ensure they are ready for the careers of today and the future. Through investments in the Future Skills Centre, over 103,000 Canadians across the country have gained access to skills training and employment opportunities that equip them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” says Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.

FSC's impact reaches every province, territory and sector. The centre anticipates where the labour market is headed so Canadians can be ready, works on solutions to stay competitive and grows partnerships to achieve change in the labour market for the better.

FSC has secured funding until March 2027 and will continue informing policy and practice and supporting employers, workers and practitioners as they adapt to change. FSC is founded by a consortium whose members are Toronto Metropolitan University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada.

Read more about the 35 new projects being launched.

Quick Facts

FSC is awarding $7.6 million in funding to 35 new projects selected from more than 780 ideas submitted through the Skills Horizon open call for proposals to support an inclusive future of work.

in funding to 35 new projects selected from more than 780 ideas submitted through the Skills Horizon open call for proposals to support an inclusive future of work. Through our new Designing Solutions initiative, FSC is working directly with 10 partner organizations to co-design community-rooted, skills-based interventions that bring promising ideas to life.

initiative, FSC is working directly with 10 partner organizations to co-design community-rooted, skills-based interventions that bring promising ideas to life. Over the past six years FSC has invested $286 million in 390+ research and pilot projects to help workers, employers and policymakers meet the challenges of our evolving economy.

in 390+ research and pilot projects to help workers, employers and policymakers meet the challenges of our evolving economy. 2,900+ project partners from coast-to-coast-to-coast are actively working with FSC to test solutions, further skills research and share insights through knowledge mobilization

103,000+ people have received hands-on training and/or new job opportunities through FSC-funded projects.

74% of projects support underserved groups including Black youth, Indigenous Peoples, and newcomers to Canada .

About FSC

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to driving innovation in skills development so that everyone in Canada can be prepared for the future of work. We partner with policymakers, researchers, practitioners, employers and labour groups, and post-secondary institutions to solve pressing labour market challenges and ensure that everyone can benefit from relevant lifelong learning opportunities. We are founded by a consortium whose members are Toronto Metropolitan University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada, and are funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program.

