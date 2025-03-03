AURORA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is pleased to announce a new investment of $14.3 million to expand more than a dozen innovative approaches to skills development addressing the urgent need to ensure Canada's workforce is resilient and prepared for the future.

The country's economy is in flux and ensuring workers across sectors and geographic regions have the skills they need to adapt and thrive is key to building the resilient workforce Canada and the people who live here need.

The 13 projects being expanded are focused on the priorities that Canada's prosperity depends on. Together, they address the major drivers of change: climate and technology, and advance an inclusive economy by increasing worker mobility and access to decent work, while supporting the adaptability of the small and medium-sized enterprises where the majority of people in Canada work.

The investment will mean more training in construction for people in equity-seeking groups and upskilling for autoworkers shifting to electric vehicles. It will mean more training in responsible use of AI for healthcare workers and more targeted skills development and job support for newcomers. More Indigenous workers will receive culturally responsive training so they can support the public service in Canada's North and more smaller businesses in industries like food processing and biotechnology will be able to invest in skills development.

"Canada's skills and workforce planning can't be left to chance. We need long-term commitments to skills development from all levels of government, employers, labour, education and employment services. We're identifying solutions that work and this investment will help us expand those innovations to reach more people in more regions." — Noel Baldwin, Executive Director, Future Skills Centre.

"The steps Canada takes to support its workers and key sectors today will determine our prosperity tomorrow. By expanding promising skills training projects, we're taking a step in this direction, bringing resilience to our workforce and our economy." — The Honorable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour.

FSC is leading the way on innovation in skills delivery, creating partnerships across Canada and building critical insights and evidence to inform better policy and practice so that we have skilled people in the right place at the right time to support our economy's growth and resiliency. Our Survey on Employment and Skills underscores the urgency – 43% of workers surveyed received no skills training in the past year despite a constantly evolving economy.

Quick Facts

Canada's economy is facing disruption as a result of geopolitical forces, demographic change and drivers such as technology and climate. A skilled workforce with the ability to adapt is essential to support the prosperity of Canada and its people

economy is facing disruption as a result of geopolitical forces, demographic change and drivers such as technology and climate. A skilled workforce with the ability to adapt is essential to support the prosperity of and its people Although 43% of workers surveyed received no skills training in the past year, the most recent OECD study of adult skills shows that Canada is among the more skilled populations in the world

shows that is among the more skilled populations in the world FSC has invested $284 million in research and pilot projects to help workers, employers and policymakers meet the challenges of the evolving economy

in research and pilot projects to help workers, employers and policymakers meet the challenges of the evolving economy 99,000+ people have received hands-on training and/or new job opportunities through FSC-funded projects

FSC's portfolio includes 392 skills innovation pilots and research projects spanning all provinces and territories and sectors

2,900+ project partners are actively working with FSC on solutions, research and knowledge mobilization

Read more about the 13 expansion projects .

About the Future Skills Centre

The Future Skills Centre (FSC) is a forward-thinking centre for research and collaboration dedicated to driving innovation in skills development so that everyone in Canada can be prepared for the future of work. We partner with policymakers, researchers, practitioners, employers and labour groups, and post-secondary institutions to solve pressing labour market challenges and ensure that everyone can benefit from relevant lifelong learning opportunities. We are founded by a consortium whose members are Toronto Metropolitan University, Blueprint, and The Conference Board of Canada, and are funded by the Government of Canada's Future Skills Program .

SOURCE The Future Skills Centre

Media Contact: Annamaria Nunziata, Communications Manager, Future Skills Centre, [email protected], 647-242-6156