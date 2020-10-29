SEIU Healthcare Response to Second Reading Vote on the "Time to Care" Act

Union calls on all members of the Legislative Assembly to unanimously send Bill 13 to third reading for expedited passage into law

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the largest union in the long-term care sector, released the following response after today's second reading vote on the Time to Care Act at Queen's Park.

STATEMENT FROM SEIU HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT, SHARLEEN STEWART:

"Today our elected officials at the legislative assembly did the right thing by moving forward Bill 13, The Time to Care Act. We especially thank MPP Teresa Armstrong for her commitment to these efforts. But make no mistake, this vote is an acknowledgement that the conditions as they exist today are systematically failing the people who work and live in Ontario's long-term care system.

It's time all parties at Queen's Park work to immediately send Bill 13 to third reading for a unanimous vote without further delay. No more political games. Make the Time to Care Act the law in our province.

The hardworking staff in our long-term care system and the families with loved ones in those facilities have waited long enough for higher safety and quality standards.

Let's take the urgent next step to finally end the exploitative conditions of employment that dominate the for-profit nursing home industry so working women can get the physical and financial security that all workers deserve."

