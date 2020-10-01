SEIU Healthcare Response to PSW Compensation Announcement

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -

The following statement is attributed Sharleen Stewart, President of SEIU Healthcare, the largest union representing PSWs in Ontario:

"We are encouraged that for the first time since his election, Premier Ford is finally recognizing he has not done enough to give low-wage healthcare workers the support they deserve for a system in crisis.

With the right policy, today's announcement was a moment that should have been celebrated by all personal support workers (PSWs), but instead, the variability in wages will result in ongoing instability across the healthcare system.

PSWs deserve a permanent wage increase and universal rates no matter which sector they work because a PSW is a PSW is a PSW. It is simply unfair to lure them along in six-month increments, while leaving Bill 124 intact.

SEIU Healthcare has said from the beginning of this pandemic that healthcare workers need full-time jobs with benefits. Today's announcement fails to deliver the employment security PSWs deserve.

Workers and families have been united in their demand of increased staffing levels. Today's announcement includes nothing to increase the staff-per-resident ratio to achieve a minimum of 4 hours of care per resident per day.

Even with additional hourly pay, today's announcement will mean PSWs will continue to bring home less money compared to pre-pandemic income as a result of being restricted to one workplace.

Just as troubling - next week the Ford government and the for-profit nursing home industry will be challenging a court case to deny women working in long-term care the pay equity they previously won.

I've been seriously concerned about a healthcare system unprepared for a second wave of COVID-19. I remain seriously concerned after today."

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province.

