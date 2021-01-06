SEIU Healthcare mourns the loss of Maureen Ambersley, nurse, due to COVID-19

Maureen passed away yesterday at the age of 57 and leaves behind her parents and two children. She was a dedicated union steward and an exemplary RPN for over 16 years.

STATEMENT FROM SEIU HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT, SHARLEEN STEWART:

"Maureen's family, friends and colleagues are in deep sorrow.

On behalf of our union family, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maureen's family, as well as her close friends and colleagues who we know loved her like a sister.

Maureen represented everything good about what it means to serve your community. For her last birthday she encouraged friends to make donations to SickKids Hospital Foundation. Maureen dedicated her working life to caring for our most vulnerable as a nurse in long-term care.

Maureen Ambersley is the fourth member of SEIU Healthcare to die during the pandemic. Christine Mandegarian, PSW, Arlene Reid, PSW, Sharon Roberts, PSW, and now Maureen Ambersley, RPN, were all women of colour serving on the frontline who died because they showed up to work in service of their community.

It must be said that the death of healthcare workers is preventable and the result of ongoing policy failures.

As Ontario families bury more workers and residents in long-term care, we reiterate our demand of the provincial government for a new action plan to get us through this out-of-control crisis."

