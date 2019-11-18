SEIU Healthcare members embrace union's 2020 vision as all three officers acclaimed to return for another term

As a union that prides itself on its diversity and inclusivity, it is fitting that SEIU Healthcare's leadership team is the most diverse in the union's history, with Downey being the first person of colour to hold the Secretary-Treasurer position, and Amrith being the first woman of colour to hold the Executive Vice-President position. This comes four years after the union's historic move to dedicate executive board seats to equity seeking groups, as well as specific geographical regions and healthcare sectors.

Downey joined SEIU Healthcare in 2006 as a home care organizer, before becoming the Director of Member Leadership and Development, where he played a leading role in the creation and execution of SEIU Healthcare's Leadership Academy, which has trained and developed over 1000 member leaders since 2016. He was appointed by Stewart as the union's Secretary-Treasurer in September 2018.

"I thank both Sharleen and our amazing membership for believing in me and their union," said Downey. "With our unpredictable political climate and constant battles against greedy, for-profit employers, we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we won't stop until we drive the change Ontario needs."

Amrith was a frontline registered practical nurse at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre for more than 20 years before being appointed as Executive Vice-President this past June. As a feminist and women's rights advocate, Mina has been the chair of SEIU Healthcare's Women's committee and sat on the executive board as the Women's representative.

"I am humbled to have the privilege of using my experience as a frontline nurse and SEIU Healthcare member to work with our membership and push our union forward," said Amrith "We have a lot of great things planned for 2020 and beyond, and I'm excited to be able to continue on that path with Sharleen and Tyler."

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. SEIU Healthcare has a strong track record of improving wages, benefits and working conditions for healthcare workers, supporting the training and development needs of its members, and strengthening standards in the management and delivery of patient and client care. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

