SEIU HEALTHCARE LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT: A NEW ERA OF WORKER POWER

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, one of the largest healthcare unions in Ontario, is excited to announce changes to our leadership team as we usher in a new era of worker power, where union members not only win strong contracts, but where we win at the ballot box, too.

A New Era For Worker Power (CNW Group/SEIU Healthcare)

After leading our victories to gain higher wages, win pandemic protections, successful pay equity court decisions, and defeat Bill 124, Sharleen Stewart, long-time president of the 60,000-member healthcare union has decided to step down from her role as SEIU Healthcare President to focus exclusively on the political risks we face nationally and provincially. Sharleen will continue in her role as International Canadian Vice President where she will be at the forefront of building a care economy rooted in fairness and justice, and where care work is rewarded with economic security.

Tyler Downey, currently serving as Secretary-Treasurer, will assume the role of SEIU Healthcare President. Tyler is a once in a generation voice for the people on the frontline of care. He is a union leader relentless in the pursuit of a future where nothing stands as an obstacle to the success of working-class communities. Tyler will help lead a modern-day labour movement and bring in a new era of worker power. As president, one of his first constitutional responsibilities will be to fill the position of Secretary-Treasurer. Tyler is excited to announce the appoint of Michael Spitale to serve as Secretary-Treasurer for SEIU Healthcare.

Michael Spitale, currently serving as Director of Government Relations and a proud member of SEIU Healthcare for a decade, has demonstrated an unrelenting commitment for turning working-class struggle into middle-class opportunity for all. Michael refuses to allow powerful interests to dominate the political system. In the years since Michael joined SEIU, the minimum wage for PSWs has nearly doubled, and going forward, Michael will help build a bedside blueprint to improve the lives of all healthcare workers.

Jackie Walker, previously Nursing Division President and frontline nurse who championed the #DriveTo35 for RPNs, was recently elected as Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare and will continue in her leadership role as we build a movement that is anti-racist and anti-misogynist at its core, and where all healthcare workers have the opportunity to thrive. Jackie is a fighter for safe staffing levels that bring dignity and joy back into our work.

SEIU Healthcare is committed to delivering middle-class incomes that keep up with the cost of living, safe union jobs, a secure retirement after a career of serving our communities, and protecting universal public healthcare for all.

The changes will be effective October 1st, 2024. We're excited to get to work.

For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications and Public Relations, 416-529-8909, [email protected]