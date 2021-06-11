SEIU Healthcare Launches TV Ad to Raise Alarms About Doug Ford's Abuse of Power and Muzzling of Worker Voices

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - SEIU Healthcare, the union that represents over 60,000 frontline healthcare workers in Ontario, has launched an urgent television ad before Doug Ford overrides our Charter of Rights and Freedoms to muzzle the voices of frontline workers.

Doug Ford's abuse of power is a dangerous attempt to silence the stories of those hurt most by his government, in particular, working women in the care economy and their families.

"Workers in our union are both scared and outraged about what might come next. PSWs and nurses deserve permanent wage increases and full-time jobs, instead their voices will be muzzled," said Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare. "Doug Ford is so fragile that he's resorting to strongman tactics to control the democratic progress. While Doug Ford tries to handcuff our advocacy, we will pull no punches."

The ad will run over the weekend on sports and other programming until the notwithstanding clause comes into effect.

SEIU Healthcare represents more than 60,000 healthcare and community service workers across Ontario. The union's members work in hospitals, homecare, nursing and retirement homes, and community services throughout the province. www.seiuhealthcare.ca

