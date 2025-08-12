Segway Launches 50 mph GT3 Pro SuperScooter

Micromobility leader's fastest electric scooter ever is now available in the US and Canada.

ARCADIA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Segway , named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, today announces that the GT3 Pro SuperScooter —the brand's fastest to date—is now available at store.segway.com ( store-ca.segway.com in Canada).

Segway's GT3 Pro SuperScooter is the brand's fastest ever with a 50 mph top speed and up to 86 miles of range.

First unveiled at CES 2025, the GT3 Pro is the latest in Segway's GT Series of SuperScooters, a category of high-performance electric mobility the brand created in 2022 when it launched the original GT1 and GT2. Once again redefining what electric scooters are capable of, the GT3 Pro is engineered to dominate with acceleration of 0 to 30 mph in just 3.9 seconds in Ultra Boost Mode, a blistering top-speed of 49.7 miles per hour and a range of up to 86 miles* on a single charge thanks to its 7,000-watt max power (dual 3,500-watt motors) and 2,160Wh battery. The GT3 Pro is also the first Segway scooter built on an all-new 72-volt architecture for higher power output and improved efficiency.

"The GT3 Pro is the exotic supercar of electric scooters," said Tom Hebert, VP of sales. "It's the absolute pinnacle of performance and cutting-edge technology in the category, delivering power and precision wrapped in style."

Power is nothing without control, so braking performance is equally advanced, with dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes, slotted performance rotors and S-ABS capable of 25 pulses per second to stop quickly and confidently. A selectable two-wheel-drive layout, combined with Dynamic Traction Control and a precision-tuned dual coil suspension—featuring a front linkage with adjustable compression damping and a rear swingarm design—maximizes traction on the 11-inch ultrawide, self-sealing tires.

And like all of Segway's third-generation electric scooters, it features SegRide™ Stability Enhancement, which optimizes geometry and ergonomics for each model to finely tune the ride dynamics. The result is intuitive handling and a smooth, stable ride that doesn't feel nervous or twitchy, even at high speeds.

Equal parts brain and brawn, the GT3 Pro also features Segway's suite of smart tech including AirLock hands-free proximity unlocking, Apple Find My compatibility and an improved battery management system (BMS 2.0) for electrical and charging safety. The cockpit is tied together by a brilliant full-color TFT display with multiple real-time smart functions including map navigation, speed, remaining range, ride stats, Bluetooth connectivity, incoming call notifications and more. And if daylight runs out before the ride ends, an automatic 14-watt headlight with high and low beams lights the way, while front and rear turn signals and brake lights provide added visibility. On the connectivity front, the redesigned Segway Mobility App provides more control and customization than ever before with a user-friendly interface. It's all finished off with signature Segway style in a black and champagne colorway and a sleek yet rugged aesthetic.

Cutting-edge technology meets thrilling performance in the all-new GT3 Pro, the latest game changer from Segway redefining what a SuperScooter can be.

"The GT3 Pro truly is in a class of its own," said Hebert. "It's where performance and innovation come together to deliver an exhilarating experience unlike anything else."

The Segway GT3 Pro retails for $2,699.99 USD ($3,999.99 CAD) and is available at store.segway.com in the US ( store-ca.segway.com in Canada) and through official Segway dealers starting today.

For more information or to purchase, visit store.segway.com/segway-superscooter-gt3-pro .

GT3 PRO FEATURES & SPECS

7,000W Max Power (3,500W motors x 2)

(3,500W motors x 2) 2,160Wh Battery

72V Architecture

Acceleration: 0-30 mph - 3.9s (in Ultra Boost Mode)

Max Speed : 49.7 mph

: 49.7 mph Max Slope Angle: 38%

*Range: 86 mi (@15.5mph) / 45 mi (@31mph) / 34 mi (@ 50 mph)

SegRange™ range optimization

Ultra Boost Mode

2.4" TFT Smart Display w/ Navigation

Four speed modes (Walk, Eco, Sport, Race)

Front linkage and rear swingarm hydraulic suspension (adjustable front)

5.7" ground clearance

11" self-sealing tires

Dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes

SegRide™ Stability Enhancement

SDTC (Dynamic Traction Control)

BMS 2.0 (battery management system)

S-ABS (anti-lock braking)

Flash Charge (8-hr charge time)

AirLock

Apple Find My compatible

Auto headlight w/ high (14W)/low beams (5W)

Front and Rear Turn signals and brake light

IPX6 Water Resistant

Weight: 117 lbs

Payload: 331 lbs

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com .

