Changes impact three ETFs and one Mutual Fund

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Invesco Canada Ltd. ("Invesco") today announced that securityholders of Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II and Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds") have approved changes to each of the Funds' investment objectives, effective on or about March 24, 2025.

As a result of the investment objectives changes, each Fund's investment strategies and name will change and the Funds will begin seeking to replicate new indexes as outlined in the chart below.

Ticker(s) New Fund Name

(New Index Replicated) Former Fund Name



PXC Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF

(RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index) Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF PXU.F Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF

(RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index) Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF PXS

PXS.U Invesco RAFI U.S. Index ETF II

(RAFI Fundamental Select US 1000 Index) Invesco FTSE RAFI U.S. Index ETF II N/A Invesco RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class

(RAFI Fundamental Select Canada 100 Index) Invesco FTSE RAFI Canadian Index ETF Class

There are no changes to the ticker symbols, where applicable, for the Funds.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed US$1.85 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of December 31, 2024. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco is a registered business name of Invesco Canada Ltd. Invesco Canada Ltd. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

