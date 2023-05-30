SECURE Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced the release of its inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report, demonstrating a commitment to ongoing transparency and assessing the Corporation's climate-related risks and opportunities to help advance a more sustainable future.

The TCFD report aligns with the TCFD recommendations by setting out our expected governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets as they relate to climate impact. Over the coming years, SECURE's climate-related reporting is expected to evolve with, and support, our actions, strategy, targets and policies.

"SECURE's philosophy when evaluating ESG and climate-related projects designed to support the energy transformation is all about doing good business – which means they are beneficial to SECURE, our customers, the environment and provide a healthy financial return on investment," said Rene Amirault, CEO.

SECURE also announced today the addition of 2022 sustainability data metrics aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to the appendix of the previously released 2022 Sustainability Report.

SECURE's TCFD Report and 2022 Sustainability Report can be found on the Corporation's website at www.secure-energy.com/sustainability-reports.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycle and disposal of waste streams, and the gathering, optimization and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

