SECURE ANNOUNCES 2025 GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

2025 Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $510 - $540 million

Two strategic acquisitions in the metals recycling business, totaling $175 million , expected to close Q1 2025, strengthening our position as a leader in waste management and resource recovery

2025 organic growth capital of approximately $75 million related to high-value waste and energy infrastructure projects

Maximized allowable repurchases under the NCIB that commenced in December 2023

Renewal of the NCIB for the repurchase of up to approximately 19 million common shares, representing approximately 8% of common shares outstanding

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, today announced a business update, along with its financial guidance for 2025. The Corporation remains focused on delivering operational excellence, profitable growth, and value creation for its shareholders.

"Our 2025 outlook underscores the stability of our operations and growth opportunities of our waste management and energy infrastructure operations," said Allen Gransch, President & CEO. "We anticipate generating Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $510 to $540 million, representing a 9% midpoint increase from our 2024 current guidance, or a 12% increase on a pro forma basis after removing the $13 million of Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the facilities sold to Waste Connections on February 1, 2024. This growth reflects continued strong anticipated utilization of our infrastructure, a full year of contributions from assets placed into service in 2024, and planned capital deployment in 2025, including $175 million associated with acquisitions expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, and $75 million for organic growth initiatives.

"The Corporation has executed definitive agreements and received all material regulatory approvals for two acquisitions in the metals recycling business," continued Gransch. "These accretive acquisitions align with SECURE's strategy to advance our position as a leader in waste management and our purpose of Transforming Waste into Value by increasing our scale and processing capabilities, enabling significant synergies with our existing operations. Establishing a new hub for our metal recycling network in the Edmonton market also strengthens our business with the vertical integration of a mega shredder and greater diversification of scrap supply from increased exposure to residential and industrial waste streams.

"The Corporation remains well-positioned to continue delivering industry-leading conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to Discretionary Free Cash Flow1, supported by low sustaining capital requirements, debt service costs, and current tax expense. Strong cash flow, along with low leverage, provides significant flexibility for enhanced shareholder returns. We are pleased to renew our Normal Course Issuer Bid, offering the option to repurchase up to 8.2% of our outstanding shares in 2025. Additionally, we plan to maintain our annualized dividend of $0.40 per share, representing a 2.4% yield on the current share price."

Key 2025 Financial Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA : Projected at $510 million to $540 million , reflecting a 9% midpoint increase over our current 2024 guidance of $470 to $490 million , or a 12% increase after removing the $13 million of Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the 29 facilities divested to Waste Connections on February 1, 2024 . This growth is driven by higher volumes across the Corporation's waste infrastructure network, contributions from new assets placed into service in 2024, planned 2025 organic projects, and the anticipated completion of two metals acquisitions in the first quarter. Over 70% of the Corporation's expected Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 is expected to correspond to the Waste Management segment.





: Projected at to , reflecting a 9% midpoint increase over our current 2024 guidance of to , or a 12% increase after removing the of Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the 29 facilities divested to Waste Connections on . This growth is driven by higher volumes across the Corporation's waste infrastructure network, contributions from new assets placed into service in 2024, planned 2025 organic projects, and the anticipated completion of two metals acquisitions in the first quarter. Over 70% of the Corporation's expected Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 is expected to correspond to the Waste Management segment. Acquisition Capital : The Corporation has executed definitive agreements and received all required regulatory approvals for the two strategic acquisitions in the metals recycling business, totaling $175 million , with expected closing dates in the first quarter of 2025, pending standard closing conditions.





: The Corporation has executed definitive agreements and received all required regulatory approvals for the two strategic acquisitions in the metals recycling business, totaling , with expected closing dates in the first quarter of 2025, pending standard closing conditions. Organic Growth Capital: SECURE has allocated approximately $75 million for organic growth opportunities in 2025, including brownfield expansions and greenfield projects to support our customers in regions where production growth is outpacing available processing and disposal capacity.





SECURE has allocated approximately for organic growth opportunities in 2025, including brownfield expansions and greenfield projects to support our customers in regions where production growth is outpacing available processing and disposal capacity. Sustaining Capital: Expected at approximately $85 million , with the increase from 2024 associated with additional spending for landfill expansions as a result of higher activity, as well as equipment upgrades associated with metals acquisitions.





Expected at approximately , with the increase from 2024 associated with additional spending for landfill expansions as a result of higher activity, as well as equipment upgrades associated with metals acquisitions. ARO Expenditures: Expected at approximately $15 million , consistent with 2024, to settle abandonment retirement obligations. The Corporation's planned expenditures are in excess of minimum regulatory spend targets, and include capping at two landfills, as well as various remediation, reclamation and well abandonment activities.





Expected at approximately , consistent with 2024, to settle abandonment retirement obligations. The Corporation's planned expenditures are in excess of minimum regulatory spend targets, and include capping at two landfills, as well as various remediation, reclamation and well abandonment activities. Current Tax Expense: Projected at approximately $65 million , reflecting partial taxation in 2025 as non-capital loss pools are largely utilized by the end of 2024.





Projected at approximately , reflecting partial taxation in 2025 as non-capital loss pools are largely utilized by the end of 2024. Discretionary Free Cash Flow: Projected at $270 million to $300 million , or approximately 55% of Adjusted EBITDA, enabling continued reinvestment and enhanced shareholder returns, including the $0.40 per share annualized dividend, and opportunistic share repurchases through the renewed Normal Course Issuer Bid, while remaining below the Corporation's target leverage ratio of 2.0x – 2.5x Total Debt to EBITDA1.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure or capital management measure, as applicable. Refer to the "Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures" section of this press release for further information.

Business Update

Metals Recycling Acquisitions

The two strategic acquisitions in our metal recycling business, valued at a combined $175 million, represent an important step in the Corporation's ongoing strategy to grow its critical waste infrastructure network and transform waste and scrap metals into valuable commodities.

Key highlights of the acquisitions include:

Progresses SECURE's strategy from a full-service energy services company to a specialized waste management and energy infrastructure provider and further enhances our strategic purpose of transforming waste into value. SECURE continues to focus on core business activities, that are centered on the processing, recovery, recycling, and disposal of diverse waste streams, and the efficient operation of our critical infrastructure network.





Expands our geographic footprint by establishing a new hub in Edmonton, Alberta , and extending our presence to the Lower Mainland of British Columbia .





, and extending our presence to the Lower Mainland of . Diversifies our scrap supply with the expansion of residential and industrial waste.





Enhances our processing capabilities with the addition of a mega shredder, driving economies of scale and creating significant synergies and efficiencies within our existing operations.





Creates further synergies through improved logistics and transportation efficiencies, leveraging the Corporation's strategic investment in rail cars over the past two years.

Upon completion of the acquisitions, SECURE will operate a network of scrap metal yards spanning British Columbia to Saskatchewan, supported by a vertically integrated feeder network that includes rail services, mining projects, and an industrial bins business. The Corporation remains committed to identifying and executing additional accretive opportunities to densify its network and expand its critical waste infrastructure.

The acquisitions are expected to be fully funded through existing debt capacity, resulting in an anticipated increase to leverage to approximately 1.5x Total Debt to EBITDA (1.3x excluding leases), which remains well below the Corporation's target range. All material regulatory approvals have been received, and the acquisitions are expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

2025 Organic Growth Projects

SECURE's 2025 organic capital investment program is approximately $75 million, comprised of high-value projects providing our customers with reliable and efficient waste and energy infrastructure solutions. Major growth projects are backstopped by commercial agreements providing reliable volumes and recurring cash flows over the life of the contract, ensuring a minimum rate of return on our investments.

Growth projects planned for 2025 include:

Expanding the processing and disposal capacity of our water infrastructure network in the Alberta Montney region to accommodate growing producer volumes with a new pipeline-connected water disposal facility and expansions of the existing network with the addition of new pipelines and a disposal well. The new facility is expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2025, with existing facility expansions in service date targeted for early 2026.





Completing the expansion of the Clearwater heavy oil terminal and gathering infrastructure for incremental clean heavy oil delivery, and adding treating capabilities for trucked-in emulsion volumes. Following the expansion, the terminal will have total capacity of 75,000 barrels per day.





heavy oil terminal and gathering infrastructure for incremental clean heavy oil delivery, and adding treating capabilities for trucked-in emulsion volumes. Following the expansion, the terminal will have total capacity of 75,000 barrels per day. Reopening a suspended industrial waste processing facility located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland to meet local demand. Capital expenditures are underway and include replacing and upgrading critical infrastructure to increase capacity and allow for broader waste acceptance and treatment, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025.





Industrial Heartland to meet local demand. Capital expenditures are underway and include replacing and upgrading critical infrastructure to increase capacity and allow for broader waste acceptance and treatment, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025. Purchasing incremental rail cars, bringing SECURE's fleet to approximately 200 rail cars, and increasing the efficiency of our metals recycling logistics and distribution operations.





Optimizing our waste infrastructure network to debottleneck, increase throughput, achieve cost saving, and drive higher Adjusted EBITDA from same store sales.

The Corporation has a robust pipeline of growth opportunities to add recurring volumes and stable cash flows aligned with our core waste management and infrastructure competencies and intends to provide further details following the expected entering into of agreements with its customers.

Name Change and Corporate Reorganization

As previously announced, the Corporation will be changing its name to SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. on January 1, 2025. The Corporation will also concurrently wind up the wholly-owned SECURE Energy partnership into the Corporation, change the name of certain of the Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiaries, and consolidate various non-operating entities. Details of those activities are being communicated to stakeholders directly and will be placed on the Corporation's website, which will also be changing effective January 1, 2025, to www.secure.ca.

Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

SECURE also announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted for filing the Corporation's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB"). The NCIB effectively renews the Corporation's previous NCIB that expired on December 13, 2024, whereby the Corporation received approval to purchase up to 23,196,967 common shares. As of December 10, 2024, the Corporation had acquired 22,688,510 common shares through market purchases on the TSX and alternative trading platforms at a weighted average price of $11.18 per share, representing approximately 7.9% of the number of common shares outstanding at the time of commencement.

Pursuant to the NCIB, SECURE may repurchase from time to time up to a maximum of 19,367,434 common shares of the Corporation ("common shares"), representing approximately 8.2% of the 235,459,613 common shares outstanding as at December 10, 2024, or 10% of the Corporation's public float. Purchases under the NCIB may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any alternative Canadian trading platforms on which the common shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price, at such times and in such quantities as the Corporation may determine, subject to applicable regulatory restrictions. Under TSX rules, not more than 155,640 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX of 622,562 common shares for the six months ended November 2024) can be purchased on the TSX on any single trading day under the NCIB, except that one block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week. Any common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

The NCIB period will commence on December 18, 2024, and end on December 17, 2025, or such earlier date as the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Corporation's election.

Transactions under the NCIB will depend on future market conditions. SECURE retains discretion whether to make purchases under the NCIB, and to determine the timing, amount and acceptable price of any such purchases, subject at all times to applicable TSX and other regulatory requirements.

In connection with the NCIB, the Corporation intends to enter into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a designated broker. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

The ASPP is intended to facilitate repurchases of common shares at times under the NCIB when the Corporation would ordinarily not be permitted to make purchases due to regulatory restriction or customary self-imposed blackout periods. Before the commencement of any particular trading black-out period, SECURE may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of common shares under the NCIB during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by SECURE in accordance with the rules of the TSX, applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP.

The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (b) the NCIB expires; or (c) SECURE terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities law.

Outside of pre-determined blackout periods, common shares may be purchased under the NCIB based on management's discretion, in compliance with TSX rules and applicable securities laws. All purchases of common shares made under the ASPP will be included in determining the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB.

The NCIB provides the Corporation with an additional capital allocation alternative to acquire common shares under the appropriate circumstances, with a view to long-term shareholder value. The Board of Directors and senior management believe that, from time to time, the prevailing market price of the common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of SECURE's business and future business prospects. In such circumstances, the repurchase of common shares under the NCIB represents an attractive investment for the Corporation and an opportunity to enhance shareholder value.

Q1 2025 Dividend Declaration

SECURE's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on January 1, 2025.

This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

Positioned for a Strong 2025 and Beyond

"The past year has been transformative for SECURE, marked by the successful asset divestiture to Waste Connections, the reinvestment of strong proceeds into our business, and significant returns to shareholders, including the execution of $663 million in share buybacks," said Allen Gransch. "We are gaining momentum in the market with our strategic repositioning, and the opportunities ahead are immense. Industry fundamentals are driving same-store sales growth, and our robust pipeline of growth projects positions us to deliver long-term value. With a 12% midpoint increase in Adjusted EBITDA expected in 2025, we are confident in our ability to create sustainable growth and shareholder value."

He added, "The upcoming corporate name change to SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp., expected to take effect January 1, 2025, aligns our identity with the critical role we play in waste and energy infrastructure. We are excited about the road ahead and look forward to delivering meaningful results for all our stakeholders."

