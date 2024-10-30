SECURE ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $127 million ( $0.53 per basic share 1 )

Reaffirming 2024 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance at top end of previous range provided of $470 - $490 million

Discretionary Free Cash Flow 1 of $90 million used to self-fund growth, share buybacks and dividends in the quarter

September 30, 2024 Total Debt to EBITDA ratio 2 of 1.1x (0.9x excluding leases) providing significant flexibility to execute strategic priorities

Shareholder approval received for the corporate name change to SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp., expected to take effect January 1, 2025

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES), a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company, reported today its operational and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

"Positive industry trends and strong operational execution drove financial results on the high end of our expected range in the third quarter," said Allen Gransch, President & CEO. "We delivered 11% sequential growth in Adjusted EBITDA, resulting in $0.53 per basic share for the quarter. We continued to see improved same store sales across our infrastructure network, driven by higher pricing and strong volumes, particularly within our landfill business which disposed a record 1.2 million tonnes of contaminated solids in the quarter. We are also pleased with the performance of our growth projects in the year. Throughput at the Clearwater heavy oil terminal increased to 55 thousand barrels per day in the third quarter, with further expansion plans underway to handle the production growth in the region."

"We are reaffirming our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance at the top end of the $470 to $490 million range. We maintain a favourable outlook for the business as increased industrial and production activity is leading to incremental volumes requiring processing, recycling and disposal across SECURE's facility network," added Gransch. "In addition to the $75 million organic growth capital planned for this year, we continue to have a robust pipeline of growth opportunities to add recurring volumes and stable cash flows aligned with our core waste management and infrastructure competencies. We expect to provide an update on growth capital anticipated for next year and 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance in December of this year."

SECURE continues to deliver on its capital allocation priorities. In the year to date, the Corporation has repurchased $612 million, or 19%, of outstanding shares at a weighted average price of $11.23, a price management and the Board continue to view as substantially discounted to the intrinsic value of the Corporation. The Corporation has also invested $79 million into strategic organic and acquisition growth initiatives, including the expansion of the Clearwater heavy oil terminal and the construction of a produced water pipeline to an existing disposal facility in the Montney region, both supported by long-term customer contracts. Additionally, in the second quarter, the Corporation completed a tuck-in acquisition to expand our geographic presence in metals recycling and purchased additional rail cars to enhance logistics and drive operational efficiencies.

At September 30, 2024, SECURE's leverage remains one full turn below its target of 2.0 to 2.5x Total Debt to EBITDA, providing significant financial flexibility. Along with strong discretionary free cash flow, SECURE can continue to grow the business and deliver enhanced returns to shareholders.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Generated revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale) of $374 million , a decrease of 12% from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the impact of 29 facilities divested on February 1, 2024 (the "Sale Transaction"), and the divestiture of a non-core oilfield service business unit in December 2023 . On a pro forma basis, revenue increased over the third quarter of 2023, driven by strong customer demand, higher pricing, and contributions from capital investments made since the third quarter of 2023, including the Clearwater heavy oil terminal, which began operations in Q4 2023.

, a decrease of 12% from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the impact of 29 facilities divested on (the "Sale Transaction"), and the divestiture of a non-core oilfield service business unit in . On a pro forma basis, revenue increased over the third quarter of 2023, driven by strong customer demand, higher pricing, and contributions from capital investments made since the third quarter of 2023, including the heavy oil terminal, which began operations in Q4 2023. Recorded net income of $94 million or $0.39 per basic share, an increase of $47 million in net income (100% increase) compared to the third quarter of 2023, as lower interest expense following the repayment of debt with proceeds from the Sale Transaction, and a one-time tax recovery in the quarter more than offset the impact of lower Adjusted EBITDA. Net income per share increased by $0.23 per basic share (144% increase) over the same period due to the share buybacks over the past year reducing the weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter by 18%.

or per basic share, an increase of in net income (100% increase) compared to the third quarter of 2023, as lower interest expense following the repayment of debt with proceeds from the Sale Transaction, and a one-time tax recovery in the quarter more than offset the impact of lower Adjusted EBITDA. Net income per share increased by per basic share (144% increase) over the same period due to the share buybacks over the past year reducing the weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter by 18%. Achieved Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $127 million ( $0.53 per basic share 1 ), a decrease of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (2% decrease on a per share basis) as a result of the same factors described above.

of ( per basic share ), a decrease of 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (2% decrease on a per share basis) as a result of the same factors described above. Recorded an Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 34%, down from 37% in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Sale Transaction.

of 34%, down from 37% in the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Sale Transaction. Generated funds flow from operations of $106 million ( $0.44 per basic share 1 ), a decrease of 18% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (2% decrease on a per share basis). The decrease resulted from lower Adjusted EBITDA and the timing of fixed debt payments, partially offset by lower interest payments due to reduced debt.

( per basic share ), a decrease of 18% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (2% decrease on a per share basis). The decrease resulted from lower Adjusted EBITDA and the timing of fixed debt payments, partially offset by lower interest payments due to reduced debt. Generated discretionary free cash flow 1 of $90 million ( $0.38 per basic share 1 ), a decrease of 13% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (6% increase on a per share basis) as a result of the factors above, along with reduced spending on sustaining capital due to reduced facility count following the Sale Transaction.

of ( per basic share ), a decrease of 13% compared to the third quarter of 2023 (6% increase on a per share basis) as a result of the factors above, along with reduced spending on sustaining capital due to reduced facility count following the Sale Transaction. Incurred growth capital expenditures of $19 million , primarily directed towards ongoing investments in the Clearwater heavy oil terminalling and gathering infrastructure to enhance capacity, as well as a two water pipeline projects to integrate incremental volumes from existing customers.

, primarily directed towards ongoing investments in the heavy oil terminalling and gathering infrastructure to enhance capacity, as well as a two water pipeline projects to integrate incremental volumes from existing customers. Repurchased and cancelled 4,480,700 shares, reducing our shares outstanding by 2% in the quarter. The Corporation incurred a total cost of $53 million to complete the repurchases, representing a weighted average price per share of $11.83 .

to complete the repurchases, representing a weighted average price per share of . Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share, which currently represents a yield of 2.9% on our common shares.

per common share, which currently represents a yield of 2.9% on our common shares. Ended the quarter with a Total Debt 1 to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.1x 2 (0.9x excluding leases).

to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.1x (0.9x excluding leases). On October 29, 2024 , shareholders approved the corporate name change to SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp., better reflecting SECURE's core business in waste processing, recovery, recycling, and disposal, as well as the efficient operation of our critical infrastructure network. SECURE expects to formally adopt the new name on or about January 1, 2025 , following the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The Corporation's operating and financial highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 can be summarized as follows:



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, ($ millions except share and per share data) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Revenue (excludes oil purchase and resale) 374 427 (12) 1,071 1,196 (10) Oil purchase and resale 2,240 1,788 25 7,039 4,708 50 Total revenue 2,614 2,215 18 8,110 5,904 37 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 127 158 (20) 373 428 (13) Per share ($), basic (1) 0.53 0.54 (2) 1.43 1.44 (1) Per share ($), diluted (1) 0.52 0.54 (4) 1.41 1.42 (1) Net income 94 47 100 548 136 303 Per share ($), basic 0.39 0.16 144 2.10 0.46 357 Per share ($), diluted 0.39 0.16 144 2.07 0.45 360 Funds flow from operations 106 130 (18) 305 346 (12) Per share ($), basic (1) 0.44 0.45 (2) 1.17 1.16 1 Per share ($), diluted (1) 0.44 0.44 — 1.15 1.15 — Discretionary free cash flow (1) 90 104 (13) 236 267 (12) Per share ($), basic (1) 0.38 0.36 6 0.90 0.90 — Per share ($), diluted (1) 0.37 0.35 6 0.89 0.89 — Capital expenditures (3) 29 56 (48) 91 170 (46) Dividends declared per common share 0.10 0.10 — 0.30 0.30 — Total assets 2,186 2,870 (24) 2,186 2,870 (24) Long-term liabilities 616 1,156 (47) 616 1,156 (47) Common shares - end of period 236,850,412 289,073,492 (18) 236,850,412 289,073,492 (18) Weighted average common shares:











Basic 239,290,458 292,043,344 (18) 261,026,100 298,248,498 (12) Diluted 243,055,638 294,929,189 (18) 265,068,915 301,065,871 (12)

1 Non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, capital management measure or supplementary financial measure (as applicable). Refer to the "Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures" section in this press release for further information. 2 Calculated in accordance with the Corporation's credit facility agreements. Refer to the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section in the MD&A for additional information. 3 The Corporation classifies capital expenditures as either growth, acquisition or sustaining capital. Refer to "Operational Definitions" in the MD&A for further information.

Following the receipt of proceeds from asset divestitures earlier this year and continued strong free cash flow generation, SECURE maintains low leverage, providing significant financial capacity to execute on its strategic priorities. With a constructive industry backdrop from new developments in Western Canada enhancing takeaway capacity and providing improved access to global markets, sustained and expanded activity levels are expected to drive higher volumes and demand for SECURE's infrastructure. Leveraging this solid foundation, SECURE is well-positioned to protect its base business, advance its strategy as a leader in waste management and energy infrastructure, and seize new opportunities to create enhanced value for shareholders.

SECURE expects to disclose guidance for 2025 in December of this year.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Corporation uses accounting principles that are generally accepted in Canada (the issuer's "GAAP"), which includes International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This news release contains certain measures that are considered "specified financial measures" (being either "non-GAAP financial measures", "non-GAAP ratios", "capital management measures" or "supplementary financial measures", as applicable) as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosures, including: Adjusted EBITDA and discretionary free cash flow (non-GAAP financial measures); Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share, and discretionary free cash flow per basic and diluted share (non-GAAP ratios); Total Debt (capital management measure); and funds flow from operations per basic and diluted share (supplementary financial measures), which do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS. These measures are intended as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The Corporation believes these measures provide additional useful information to analysts, shareholders and other users to understand the Corporation's financial results, profitability, cost management, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations.

However, these measures should not be used as an alternative to IFRS measures because they are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and therefore might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See the "Non-GAAP and other specified financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 for further details, which is incorporated by reference herein and available on SECURE's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on our website at www.SECURE-energy.com.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as noted in the table below and reflects items that the Corporation considers appropriate to adjust given the irregular nature and relevance to comparable operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue (excluding oil purchase and resale). Adjusted EBITDA per basic and diluted share is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by basic and diluted weighted average common shares. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, transaction and related costs have been adjusted as they are costs outside the normal course of business.

The following table reconciles the Corporation's net income, being the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Corporation's financial statements, to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023.



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net income 94 47 100 548 136 303 Adjustments:











Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1) 45 50 (10) 131 151 (13) Interest, accretion and finance costs 12 25 (52) 43 72 (40) Current tax (recovery) expense (15) 2 (850) 27 6 350 Deferred tax (recovery) expense (15) 13 (215) 92 37 149 Share-based compensation (2) 5 5 — 25 19 32 Gain on asset divestitures — — — (520) — 100 Other expense (income) — 6 (100) 15 (10) (250) Unrealized loss on mark to market transactions (3) 1 6 (83) 10 6 67 Transaction and related costs — 4 (100) 2 11 (82) Adjusted EBITDA 127 158 (20) 373 428 (13)

1 Included in cost of sales and/or G&A expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. 2 Included in G&A expenses on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. 3 Includes amounts reported in revenue on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.

Discretionary Free Cash Flow and Discretionary Free Cash Flow per basic and diluted share

Discretionary free cash flow is defined as funds flow from operations adjusted for sustaining capital expenditures, and lease payments. The Corporation may deduct or include additional items in its calculation of discretionary free cash flow that are unusual, non-recurring, or non-operating in nature. Discretionary free cash flow per basic and diluted share is defined as Discretionary Free Cash Flow divided by basic and diluted weighted average common shares. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, transaction and related costs have been adjusted as they are costs outside the normal course of business.

The following table reconciles the Corporation's funds flow from operations, being the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Corporation's financial statements, to discretionary free cash flow.



Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Funds flow from operations 106 130 (18) 305 346 (12) Adjustments:











Sustaining capital (1) (10) (23) (57) (50) (70) (29) Lease liability principal payments and other (6) (7) (14) (21) (20) 5 Transaction and related costs — 4 (100) 2 11 (82) Discretionary free cash flow 90 104 (13) 236 267 (12)

1 The Corporation classifies capital expenditures as either growth, acquisition or sustaining capital. Refer to "Operational Definitions" in the MD&A for further information.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

The Corporation's consolidated financial statements and notes thereto and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are available on SECURE's website at www.secure-energy.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements and/or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements"). When used in this press release, the words "achieve", "advance", "anticipate", "believe", "can be", "capacity", "commit", "continue", "could", "deliver", "drive", "enhance", "ensure", "estimate", "execute", "expect", "focus", "forecast", "forward", "future", "goal", "grow", "integrate", "intend", "may", "maintain", "objective", "ongoing", "opportunity", "outlook", "plan", "position", "potential", "prioritize", "realize", "remain", "result", "seek", "should", "strategy", "target" "will", "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to SECURE, its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of SECURE and speak only as of the date of this press release.

In particular, this press release contains or implies forward-looking statements pertaining but not limited to: SECURE's expectations and priorities for 2024 and beyond and its ability and position to achieve such priorities; expansion plans to handle production growth in the Clearwater region; SECURE's 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance; SECURE's outlook for its business; increased industrial and production activity leading to leading to incremental volumes requiring processing, recycling and disposal across SECURE's facility network; growth capital expenditures planned for 2024; anticipated growth opportunities and the ability thereto to add stable cash flows aligned with SECURE's core waste management and infrastructure competencies; expectations to provide updates on growth capital anticipated for 2025 and 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance and the timing thereof; delivering on capital allocation priorities, including with respect to share repurchases and strategic growth initiatives; continued investments in the Clearwater heavy oil terminalling and gathering infrastructure and enhanced capacity resulting therefrom; continued investments in water pipeline projects and the integration of incremental volumes from existing customers therefrom; SECURE's intention to change its name, the expected timing for the adoption of a new name, and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals therefor; maintaining low leverage, providing financial capacity to execute on its strategic priorities; expectations regarding sustained and expanded activity levels driving higher volumes and demand for our infrastructure; and SECURE's positioning and ability to protect its base business, advance its strategy as a leader in waste management and energy infrastructure, and seize new opportunities to create enhanced value for shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that SECURE has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: SECURE's 2024 expectations; economic and operating conditions, including commodity prices, crude oil and natural gas storage levels, interest rates, exchange rates, and inflation; ability to enter into signing agreements with customers to backstop the investments and acquisition opportunities present; continued demand for the Corporation's infrastructure services and activity linked to long-term and recurring projects; the changes in market activity and growth will be consistent with industry activity in Canada and the U.S. and growth levels in similar phases of previous economic cycles; infrastructure developments in western Canada; increased capacity and stronger pricing with access to global markets through new infrastructure; the impact of any new pandemic or epidemic and other international or geopolitical events, including government responses related thereto and their impact on global energy pricing, oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and production volumes; anticipated sources of funding being available to SECURE on terms favourable to SECURE; the success of the Corporation's operations and growth projects; the impact of seasonal weather patterns; the Corporation's competitive position, operating, acquisition and sustaining costs remaining substantially unchanged; the Corporation's ability to attract and retain customers; that counterparties comply with contracts in a timely manner; current commodity prices, forecast taxable income, existing tax pools and planned capital expenditures; that counterparties comply with contracts in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts or the completion and operation of the relevant facilities; that there are no unforeseen material costs in relation to the Corporation's facilities and operations; that prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations apply or are introduced as expected, and the timing of such introduction; increases to the Corporation's share price and market capitalization over the long term; disparity between the Corporation's share price and the fundamental value of the business; the Corporation's ability to repay debt and return capital to shareholders; credit ratings; the Corporation's ability to obtain and retain qualified personnel (including those with specialized skills and knowledge), technology and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the Corporation's ability to access capital and insurance; operating and borrowing costs, including costs associated with the acquisition and maintenance of equipment and property; the ability of the Corporation and our subsidiaries to successfully market our services in western Canada and the U.S.; an increased focus on ESG, sustainability and environmental considerations in the oil and gas industry; the impacts of climate-change on the Corporation's business; the current business environment remaining substantially unchanged; present and anticipated programs and expansion plans of other organizations operating in the energy service industry resulting in an increased demand for the Corporation's and our subsidiaries' services; future acquisition and maintenance costs; the Corporation's ability to achieve its ESG and sustainability targets and goals and the costs associated therewith; and other risks and uncertainties described in SECURE's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("AIF") and from time to time in filings made by SECURE with securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether such results will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: general global financial conditions, including general economic conditions in Canada and the U.S.; the effect of any pandemic or epidemic, inflation and international or geopolitical events and governmental responses thereto on economic conditions, commodity prices and the Corporation's business and operations; changes in the level of capital expenditures made by oil and natural gas producers and the resultant effect on demand for oilfield services during drilling and completion of oil and natural gas wells; volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas and the effect of this volatility on the demand for oilfield services generally; a transition to alternative energy sources; the Corporation's inability to retain customers; risks inherent in the energy industry, including physical climate-related impacts; the Corporation's ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to meet our current and future obligations; the seasonal nature of the oil and gas industry; increases in debt service charges including changes in the interest rates charged under the Corporation's current and future debt agreements; inflation and supply chain disruptions; the Corporation's ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital and insurance; disruptions to our operations resulting from events out of our control; the timing and amount of stimulus packages and government grants relating to site rehabilitation programs; the cost of compliance with and changes in legislation and the regulatory and taxation environment, including uncertainties with respect to implementing binding targets for reductions of emissions and the regulation of hydraulic fracturing services and services relating to the transportation of dangerous goods; uncertainties in weather and temperature affecting the duration of the oilfield service periods and the activities that can be completed; ability to maintain and renew the Corporation's permits and licenses which are required for its operations; competition; impairment losses on physical assets; sourcing, pricing and availability of raw materials, consumables, component parts, equipment, suppliers, facilities, and skilled management, technical and field personnel; supply chain disruption; the Corporation's ability to effectively complete acquisition and divestiture transactions on acceptable terms or at all; failure to realize the benefits of acquisitions or dispositions and risks related to the associated business integration; risks related to a new business mix and significant shareholder; liabilities and risks, including environmental liabilities and risks inherent in SECURE's operations; the Corporation's ability to invest in and integrate technological advances and match advances of our competition; the viability, economic or otherwise, of such technology; credit, commodity price and foreign currency risk to which the Corporation is exposed in the conduct of our business; compliance with the restrictive covenants in the Corporation's current and future debt agreements; the Corporation's or our customers' ability to perform their obligations under long-term contracts; misalignment with our partners and the operation of jointly owned assets; the Corporation's ability to source products and services on acceptable terms or at all; the Corporation's ability to retain key or qualified personnel, including those with specialized skills or knowledge; uncertainty relating to trade relations and associated supply disruptions; the effect of changes in government and actions taken by governments in jurisdictions in which the Corporation operates, including in the U.S.; the effect of climate change and related activism on our operations and ability to access capital and insurance; cyber security and other related risks; the Corporation's ability to bid on new contracts and renew existing contracts; potential closure and post-closure costs associated with landfills operated by the Corporation; the Corporation's ability to protect our proprietary technology and our intellectual property rights; legal proceedings and regulatory actions to which the Corporation may become subject, including in connection with any claims for infringement of a third parties' intellectual property rights; the Corporation's ability to meet its ESG targets or goals and the costs associated therewith; claims by, and consultation with, Indigenous Peoples in connection with project approval; disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting; and other risk factors identified in the AIF and from time to time in filings made by the Corporation with securities regulatory authorities.

The guidance in respect of the Corporation's expectations of Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures and discretionary free cash flow in 2024 in this press release may be considered to be a financial outlook for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information is based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and which may become available in the future. These projections constitute forward-looking statements and are based on several material factors and assumptions set out above. Actual results may differ significantly from such projections. See above for a discussion of certain risks that could cause actual results to vary. The financial outlook contained in this press release has been approved by management as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. SECURE and its management believe that the financial outlook contained in this press release has been prepared based on assumptions that are reasonable in the circumstances, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, expected and targeted financial results. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, SECURE does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

TSX Symbol: SES

Allen Gransch, President and Chief Executive Officer; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.SECURE-energy.com