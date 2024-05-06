SECURE RELEASES 2023 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CALGARY, AB, May 6, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report outlining the Corporation's environment, social and governance (ESG) performance progress.

"Our dedication to operating our business sustainably and responsibly is deeply embedded in our company culture," explains Allen Gransch, President & CEO. "Our exceptional team members play a pivotal role in fostering a sustainable organization, propelling us forward in pursuit of our strategy as a leader in waste management and energy infrastructure supported by solid ESG performance.

"We are particularly proud of the notable reductions in our emission intensity—a 12.9% decrease from 2021 to 2023—bringing us closer to our short-term target of a 15% reduction in GHG emission intensity by the end of 2024. In 2023, we implemented cutting-edge technology to standardize and ensure compliance in our waste and recyclable documentation. Additionally, we launched our Biodiversity Standard in the final quarter and continued to support the communities we serve with contributions exceeding $1.3 million."

2023 Sustainability Highlights

Avoided the generation of 28,431 tonnes of CO 2 e generation through the recovery of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil from waste.





e generation through the recovery of 1.4 million barrels of crude oil from waste. Reduced our freshwater consumption by 10.1% over 2022.





Demonstrated the effectiveness of our Emergency Management training and planning program in safely and efficiently managing our people and assets with multiple simultaneous wildfires near our operations.





Introduced our WiQ application, designed to aid our customers with improved compliance, and reduced paperwork by providing a digital solution to document and monitor all aspects of waste management.





Implemented our Indigenous Employee Resource Network, enhancing workplace diversity and inclusivity by providing resources and support.





Launched our women's health initiative, raising funds to support women's heart and stroke health, and increasing awareness in an area often overlooked in research and treatment and supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10 Reduced Inequalities.

Overall, 2023 marked a milestone year for SECURE with the alignment of strategic and business priorities and strong integration of ESG principles across all operations areas. The Corporation made progress in improving energy efficiency, reducing emissions, building community relations, and monitoring ethical standards within our supply chain. We are pleased with the achievements of our team and targets have been set to further advance these initiatives in 2024.

SECURE's 2023 Sustainability Report was prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Sustainability Report is available on SECURE's website www.secure-energy.com/sustainability-reports.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com .

