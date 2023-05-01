SECURE Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report outlining the Corporation's environment, social and governance (ESG) performance progress.

"Our commitment to strong ESG performance goes beyond what we do every day as a company – it is woven into the fibers of our culture," said Rene Amirault, CEO. " Our remarkable employees are essential in building a sustainable organization and helping us reach our goal of being a trusted environmental waste management and energy infrastructure leader with strong ESG performance."

2022 Sustainability Highlights

Reduced year over year freshwater consumption at our waste processing facilities by over 8% and exceeded our target of 5%

Reduced Corporate greenhouse gas emission intensity by 8% year over year contributing to our 15% reduction target by the end of 2024

Evaluating the ability to offset 100% of our 2022 Scope 1 emissions through CO 2 e avoidance from waste and scrap metal processing and recovery operations

e avoidance from waste and scrap metal processing and recovery operations Decreased leachate generation at our landfills through the construction of 363,355 m 2 of additional staged capping

Completed or progressed 90% of the short-term ESG initiatives listed in our 2021 Sustainability Report

Initiated actions and pilot projects targeted at reducing our GHG emissions in pursuit of achieving near-term milestones in our emission reduction plan

Increased our gender diversity in STEM positions by 45% over 2021

Reduced our motor vehicle incident rate by 28% from the previous year contributing to the progression of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.6 to reduce road traffic injuries

During 2022, we partnered with our customers to provide solutions to reduce the environmental impact of their operations. Through our network of environmental waste management and energy infrastructure, we:

Recovered 1.57 million barrels (mmbbl) of crude oil from waste, which was shipped to market, resulting in the avoidance of 31,456 tonnes of CO 2 e emissions

e emissions Removed the equivalent of 110,317 trucks from the road through pipeline transmission resulting in the avoidance of 10,689 tonnes of CO 2 e emissions and contributing to safer road conditions

e emissions and contributing to safer road conditions Disposed of 11,943,866 m 3 of fluids and solid waste with minimal environmental impact

of fluids and solid waste with minimal environmental impact Recycled over 256,229 tonnes of scrap metal, avoiding 112,740 tonnes of associated CO 2 e emissions

e emissions Treated, processed or managed 12,855,000 m 3 of water for our customers

of water for our customers Avoided the use of 16,104 m 3 of freshwater through the reuse of suitable quality wastewater

The Sustainability Report is available as downloadable PDF:

SECURE ESG reporting is guided by external frameworks in alignment with internationally recognized sustainability reporting methodologies, and in the coming weeks, SECURE will release its inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report and disclose 2022 data metrics aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer and metals recycling facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycle and disposal of waste streams, and the gathering, optimization and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

TSX Symbol: SES

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, President; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer; Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101; Email: [email protected]; Website: www.secure-energy.com