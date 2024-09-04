SECURE ANNOUNCES PLANNED NAME CHANGE

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) today announced its intention to change its name to SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (the "Name Change"). The Corporation will seek shareholder approval for the Name Change at a special meeting of shareholders ("the Shareholder Meeting") to be held on October 29, 2024.

"The SECURE brand has always embodied safety, reliability, and entrepreneurship," said Allen Gransch, President and CEO. "While these core values remain at the heart of our company, our new name reflects the evolution of our business and strategic focus. Over the past five years, SECURE has transitioned from a full-service energy services company to a specialized waste management and energy infrastructure provider. The name SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. better captures our core business activities, which are centered on the processing, recovery, recycling, and disposal of diverse waste streams, and the efficient operation of our critical infrastructure network."

SECURE's strategic purpose is to lead the industry by Transforming Waste into Value. We are committed to being a trusted partner for our customers and other stakeholders, providing solutions that safely manage environmental liabilities, minimize costs and environmental impacts, and create new opportunities for resource development, recovery, and reuse. With over 80 strategically located facilities across western Canada and North Dakota, we fulfill this purpose by leveraging our operational expertise, innovative technologies, and sustainable practices to drive economic growth and environmental stewardship.

"We are excited to unveil SECURE's new name, a testament to our rich legacy and our strategic transformation to a focused waste management and energy infrastructure company," said Mr. Gransch. "The Corporation is exceptionally well positioned today with the right people, asset network and financial flexibility to advance our leadership in these sectors. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional service to our customers and creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

The Corporation expects to formally adopt the new name on or about January 1, 2025, following the receipt of all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals, and in conjunction with certain year-end activities planned by the Corporation. SECURE's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SES."

The Name Change requires approval of not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at the Shareholder Meeting. The Shareholder Meeting will be conducted in a virtual-only format, and the Corporation encourages shareholders to vote in advance by proxy. Full details on how to vote, appoint a proxy holder, attend the virtual Shareholder Meeting, ask questions, and other general proxy matters will be available in the information circular which will be available on SECURE's website or on SECURE's SEDAR+ profile on or around September 27, 2024.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. SECURE's extensive infrastructure network located throughout western Canada and North Dakota includes waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, crude oil and water gathering pipelines, crude oil terminals and storage facilities. Through this infrastructure network, SECURE carries out its principal business operations, including the processing, recovery, recycling and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers and gathering, optimization, terminalling and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids. The solutions SECURE provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's Shares trade under the symbol "SES" and are listed on the TSX. For more information, visit www.SECURE-energy.com.

