SECURE Energy Announces Voting Results of the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE" or the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular and proxy statement dated March 6, 2021 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of the Corporation at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders held on April 28, 2021 (the "Meeting"). KPMG LLP was also reappointed as the Corporation's independent auditors at the Meeting.

A recording of the Meeting is available on SECURE's website at https://www.secure-energy.com/events-and-presentations.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Rene Amirault 103,722,484 97.29% 2,890,474 2.71% Marion Burnyeat 106,591,109 99.98% 21,849 0.02% Brad Munro 106,376,528 99.78% 236,430 0.22% Kevin Nugent 106,406,228 99.81% 206,730 0.19% Shaun Paterson 104,038,049 97.59% 2,574,909 2.42% Daniel Steinke 106,386,753 99.79% 226,205 0.21% Richard Wise 102,156,092 95.82% 4,456,866 4.18% Deanna Zumwalt 104,034,771 97.58% 2,578,187 2.42%

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.") through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada.

Website: www.secure-energy.com/

TSX Symbol: SES

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101; Allen Gransch, Chief Operating Officer, Midstream, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101; Chad Magus, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101

