SECURE Energy Announces Timing of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) announced today that it expects to release its 2022 second quarter and financial and operating results before markets open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

SECURE will also host a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MST to discuss the second quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 416-764-8650 or toll free: 888-664-6383. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure-energy.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure-energy.com and, until midnight MST on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 and using the pass code 786436.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to predominantly upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.

